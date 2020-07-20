Pretium Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PVG

In trading on Monday, shares of Pretium Resources Inc (Symbol: PVG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.08, changing hands as high as $9.20 per share. Pretium Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PVG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.05 per share, with $13.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.18.

