June 28 (Reuters) - "Presumed" human remains were recovered from within the shattered hulk of a submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Don Durfee)

