PRESTIGENSUMER HEALTHCARE Earnings Results: $PBH Reports Quarterly Earnings

PRESTIGENSUMER HEALTHCARE ($PBH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, beating estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $290,320,000, beating estimates of $289,349,708 by $970,292.

PRESTIGENSUMER HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity

PRESTIGENSUMER HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $PBH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD M. LOMBARDI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 93,112 shares for an estimated $7,688,005 .

. CHRISTINE SACCO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,686 shares for an estimated $2,024,498

MARY BETH FRITZ (SVP Quality & Regulatory) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,885 shares for an estimated $810,266 .

. ADEL MEKHAIL (EVP, Marketing & Sales) sold 9,063 shares for an estimated $743,166

WILLIAM P'POOL (See Remarks) sold 8,987 shares for an estimated $735,585

PRESTIGENSUMER HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of PRESTIGENSUMER HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

