Prestige Wealth Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2024, Highlights Strategic Initiatives and Revenue Growth

Prestige Wealth Inc. reported increased revenues but a significant net loss for the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Prestige Wealth Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2024, showing a net revenue increase to $497,629 from $312,964 in the same period last year, largely driven by growth in asset management services. Despite this revenue growth, the company experienced a significant increase in operating costs, resulting in an operating loss of $608,000 compared to a slight profit last year. Overall, Prestige Wealth recorded a net loss of $503,429 for the period, down from a net income of $25,560 in the prior year. The CEO, Mr. Kazuho Komoda, highlighted the company's strategic initiatives in technology and talent acquisition, while also noting challenges posed by rising operational expenses. The company remains optimistic about future opportunities after recent acquisitions aimed at enhancing its service offerings in wealth management.

Potential Positives

Achieved a significant increase in net revenues of 59.01% compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by growth in asset management services.

Completed strategic acquisitions of companies specializing in wealth management and technology that are expected to enhance service offerings and competitive advantage.

CEO's remarks highlight a strong commitment to leveraging technology for business scalability and actively recruiting talent, indicating proactive growth strategies.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased significantly to $503,429 in the first half of fiscal year 2024 from a net income of $25,560 in the same period of 2023, indicating a severe decline in profitability.

Losses from operations escalated dramatically, showing a loss of $608,000 compared to a slight income of $1,093 in the previous year, reflecting poor operational performance.

Revenue from wealth management services plummeted by approximately 84% from the previous fiscal period, indicating challenges in this significant revenue stream.

FAQ

What are the financial results of Prestige Wealth for the first half of fiscal 2024?

Prestige Wealth reported net revenues of $497,629, a 59% increase from $312,964 in the same period of fiscal 2023.

How did Prestige Wealth's net loss change compared to the previous year?

The company experienced a net loss of $503,429 in fiscal 2024, a significant decline from a net income of $25,560 in 2023.

What strategic initiatives has Prestige Wealth undertaken recently?

Prestige Wealth has focused on technology advancements, new acquisitions, and expanding their business areas to enhance service offerings.

How have operating costs impacted Prestige Wealth's financial performance?

Operating costs surged to $1,105,629, driven by increased wages, salaries, and administrative expenses, contributing to the loss from operations.

What is the outlook for Prestige Wealth following recent acquisitions?

The company anticipates leveraging its acquisitions, including Wealth AI and InnoSphere Tech, to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PWM stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Wealth Inc. (Nasdaq: PWM) (the “Company” or “Prestige Wealth”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2024.





Mr. Kazuho Komoda, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Reflecting upon the first half of fiscal year 2024, we made many strategic layouts including exploring the path of using technology method to scale up wealth management business, preparing for expanding business areas and actively seeking talents for business upgrade. Meanwhile, we also maintain stable growth in our existing business and garnered an increase of our total revenues from compared to the same period of fiscal year 2023.”





Mr. Komoda continued, “Benefited from our efforts and status of listed company, we have access to better business resources, advanced technology, and financing capabilities to hedge against negative macroeconomic impacts. In fact, we have also made many significant strategic initiatives in fiscal year 2024, including acquisitions and post IPO financing. This presents us with immense opportunities, and we want to assure our clients and shareholders that we are in prime position to harness these prospects. We will continue to strive to create value for all shareholders.”







First Half of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results





















For the Six Months Ended March 31,

























2024

















2023

















Change

















Change

























USD

















USD

















USD

















%























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)







































Selected Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Data:



























































Net revenues









497,629













312,964













184,665













59.01













Operation cost and expenses









(1,105,629





)









(311,871





)









793,758













254.51













(Loss) Income from operations









(608,000





)









1,093













(609,093





)









(55,726.72





)









Other income









118,580













3,335













115,245













(3,455.59





)









(Loss) Income before income taxes









(489,420





)









4,428













(493,848





)









(11,152.85





)









Income taxes (expenses) benefits









(14,009





)









21,132













(35,141





)









(166.29





)









Net (loss) income









(503,429





)









25,560













(528,989





)









(2,069.60





)









(Loss) Earnings per ordinary share – basic and diluted









(0.055





)









0.003













(0.058





)









(1,933.33





)





































































Net Revenues









Net revenues were $497,629 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $312,964 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increase in net revenue from asset management services, partially offset by the decrease in net revenue from wealth management services.







Net revenue from wealth management services was $11,685 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $74,875 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease number of cases of referrals.



Net revenue from wealth management services was $11,685 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $74,875 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease number of cases of referrals.



Net revenue from asset management services was $485,944 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, increased from $238,089 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company provided asset management related advisory services to new client.











Operating Costs and Expenses









Operating costs and expenses are primarily comprised of selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1,105,629 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $311,871 in the six months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the increases in wages & salaries from senior management, depreciation of right-of-use assets and audit fee.









(Loss) Income from operations









Loss from operations was $608,000 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to an income from operations of $1,093 in the six months ended March 31, 2023.









Income Tax (Expenses) Benefits









Income tax expenses were $14,009 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $21,132 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, primarily because the Company had net taxable profits from one of its subsidiaries.









Net (Loss) Income









Net loss was $503,429 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net income of $25,560 in the six months ended March 31, 2023.









Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share









Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.055 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share $0.003 in the six months ended March 31, 2023.







Balance Sheet







As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $294,548, compared to $431,307 as of September 30, 2023.







Cash Flow







Net cash used in operating activities was $2,995,580 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $454,660 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, mainly due to increase in prepayment.





Net cash used in investing activities was $2,862,641 in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $1,414,297 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, due to decease in loan and interest repayment from a related party.





Net cash used in financing activities was $nil in the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net cash used by investing activities of $545,499 in the six months ended March 31, 2023, due to decease in deferred offering cost.







Recent Accounting Pronouncements







On November 27, 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-07, Segment Reporting (Topic 280): Improvements to Reportable Segment Disclosures. ASU 2023-07 is designed to improve the reportable segment disclosure requirements, primarily through enhanced disclosures about significant segment expenses that are regularly provided to the CODM. All public entities will be required to report segment information in accordance with the new guidance starting in annual periods beginning after December 15, 2023, with early adoption permitted. The Group is currently evaluating the impact of adopting the standard and does not expect that the adoption of this guidance will have a material impact on its financial position, results of operations and cash flows.





In December 2023, the FASB issued ASU 2023-09, Income Taxes (Topic 740): Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures. ASU 2023-09 expands existing income tax disclosures for rate reconciliations by requiring disclosure of certain specific categories and additional reconciling items that meet quantitative thresholds and expands disclosures for income taxes paid by requiring disaggregation by certain jurisdictions. ASU 2023-09 is effective for annual periods beginning after December 15, 2024. Early adoption is permitted. The Group is currently evaluating the impact of adopting the standard and does not expect that the adoption of this guidance will have a material impact on its financial position, results of operations and cash flows.







Recent Developments







On November 4, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of all shares of SPW Global Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands, which in turn wholly owns Wealth AI PTE LTD. or Wealth AI, a company incorporated under the laws of Republic of Singapore. Wealth AI is a company based in Singapore that offers personalized, cost-effective wealth management solutions using artificial intelligence. Founded by AI experts from top technology companies in 2022, Wealth AI is dedicated to the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in wealth management.





On December 16, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of all shares of InnoSphere Tech Inc. (“InnoSphere Tech”), a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. InnoSphere Tech is a technology company that leverages its advantages in web scraping technology to collect data on finance, wealth management, and related industries according to international standards. Through the accumulation and processing of large amounts of data, its system can train a specialized large model tailored for the wealth management industry, providing robust foundational support to clients in the financial sector that surpasses traditional general-purpose large models.





On December 16, 2024, the Company also completed its acquisition of all shares of Tokyo Bay Management Inc. (“Tokyo Bay”), a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. Tokyo Bay is a company based in Tokyo, Japan. Founded by experienced professionals, the Tokyo Bay team has accumulated extensive premium client resources and local market knowledge over the past years, providing wealth management services, family affairs services, lifestyle management services and related value-added services to high-net-worth clients in Japan.







About Prestige Wealth Inc.







Prestige Wealth Inc. is a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, assisting its clients in identifying and purchasing well-matched wealth management products and global asset management products. With a focus on quality service, the Company has retained a loyal customer base consisting of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients in Asia. Through the Company’s wealth management service, it introduces clients to customized wealth management products and provides them with tailored value-added services. The Company provides asset management services via investment funds that it manages and also provides discretionary account management services and asset management-related advisory services to clients. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.prestigewm.hk/index.html.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.



















PRESTIGE WEALTH INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























March 31,









2024

















September 30,









2023

























(Unaudited)





























CURRENT ASSETS











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





294,548













$





431,307













Restricted cash













200,000

















200,000













Accounts receivable













350,826

















273,257













Contract asset













3,002

















91,565













Note Receivables













1,037,199

















3,755,794













Amounts due from related parties













1,619,590

















1,592,593













Right-of-use assets, current













213,978

















213,814













Income tax receivable













45,783

















29,279













Prepaid expenses and other assets













2,765,857

















66,484















Total current assets















6,530,783

















6,654,093























































NON-CURRENT ASSETS











































Right-of-use asset, non-current









$





42,247













$





140,898













Prepaid expenses and other assets













68,672

















68,620















Total non-current assets











$





110,919













$





209,518















Total assets











$





6,641,702













$





6,863,611























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













































Current Liabilities











































Income tax payable









$





37,345













$





27,648













Lease liability, current













237,535

















220,101













Amounts due to related parties













190,844

















—













Deferred tax liabilities













11,858

















14,415













Other payables and accrued liabilities













435,228

















257,906















Total current liabilities











$





912,810













$





520,070























































NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











































Lease liability, non-current









$





49,095













$





160,996















Total non-current liabilities











$





49,095













$





160,996















Total liabilities











$





961,905













$





681,066























































Shareholders’ equity











































Ordinary share ($0.000625 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 9,150,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024; $0.000625 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 9,150,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023)*









$





5,719













$





5,719













Additional paid in capital













2,570,664

















2,570,664













Retained earnings













3,139,565

















3,642,994













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(36,151





)













(36,832





)











Total shareholders’ equity











$





5,679,797













$





6,182,545















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











$





6,641,702













$





6,863,611





















































* The shares are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the Company’s share subdivision on July 15, 2022.



































































































PRESTIGE WEALTH INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















For the six months ended









March 31,

























2024

















2023

























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















Net revenue





































Wealth management services



































Referral fees









$





11,685













$





74,875























































Asset management services











































Advisory service fees













459,974

















212,486













Management fees













25,970

















25,603















Subtotal















485,944

















238,089















Total net revenue















497,629

















312,964























































Gross Margin















497,629

















312,964























































Operation cost and expenses











































Selling, general and administrative expenses













1,105,629

















311,871















Total operation cost and expenses















1,105,629

















311,871























































(Loss) Income from operations















(608,000





)













1,093





















































Other income













118,580

















3,335























































(Loss) Income before income taxes















(489,420





)













4,428













Income taxes (expenses) benefits













(14,009





)













21,132























































Net (loss) income











$





(503,429





)









$





25,560























































Other comprehensive (loss) income











































Foreign currency translation adjustment













681

















6,016















Total comprehensive (loss) income











$





(502,748





)









$





31,576























































(Loss) Earnings per ordinary share











































Basic and diluted









$





(0.055





)









$





0.003























































Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding*











































Basic and diluted













9,150,000

















8,000,000



















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.