Prestige Wealth Inc. Announces Major Upgrade of InnoSphere Tech Inc. with Integration of DeepSeek AI Technology

Prestige Wealth's subsidiary, InnoSphere Tech, integrates DeepSeek AI to enhance fintech solutions for global clients.

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ: PWM), a wealth and asset management firm in Hong Kong, announced a significant upgrade to its AI fintech subsidiary, InnoSphere Tech Inc. The integration of DeepSeek technology, which utilizes advanced large language models like ChatGPT and LLaMA3 along with real-time market data, aims to create next-generation AI-powered fintech solutions. This initiative is intended to enhance operational efficiency and productivity for clients worldwide. The company also issued a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, indicating the inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect future financial results and commitments to update projections.

Potential Positives

The integration of DeepSeek enhances InnoSphere Tech Inc.'s AI capabilities, positioning Prestige Wealth Inc. as a leader in the fintech space.

This upgrade aims to deliver smarter and more efficient fintech solutions, which could improve client satisfaction and retention.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology such as ChatGPT and LLaMA3 may attract new clients and investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which may concern investors about the viability of the new AI-powered fintech systems.



The reliance on cutting-edge technology and integration of multiple AI models may expose the company to potential operational risks, including technical failures or market acceptance issues.



The press release implies that there are inherent risks and uncertainties related to the company's strategic direction and financial health, which may undermine investor confidence.

What is the recent update from Prestige Wealth Inc.?

Prestige Wealth Inc. announced the integration of DeepSeek AI technology in its fintech subsidiary, InnoSphere Tech Inc.

What technology is integrated into InnoSphere Tech Inc.?

InnoSphere has integrated top-tier language models like ChatGPT and LLaMA3 with real-time market data.

How will the upgrade benefit clients?

The upgrade aims to provide smarter, more efficient fintech solutions to enhance operational efficiency and productivity for global clients.

What is the significance of forward-looking statements in the announcement?

Forward-looking statements express the company's expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may affect actual outcomes.

Where can investors find more information about risks and uncertainties?

Investors can find more information in the company's registration statement and SEC filings regarding factors that may affect future results.

$PWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PWM stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HONG KONG, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ: PWM) (“PWM”, or the “Company”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced that, InnoSphere Tech Inc., a wholly owned AI fintech subsidiary of Prestige Wealth Inc., has undergone a major upgrade with the official integration of DeepSeek, a cutting-edge AI technology. By seamlessly incorporating top-tier large language models such as ChatGPT and LLaMA3—alongside real-time market data and a proprietary financial knowledge base—InnoSphere aims to develop the next generation of AI-powered fintech systems. This initiative is designed to provide global clients with smarter, more efficient fintech solutions, driving operational efficiency and business productivity.





Forward-Looking Statements





Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.



