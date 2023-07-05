Prestige International (TYO:4290) Price Target Increased by 10.99% to 1,081.20

The average one-year price target for Prestige International (TYO:4290) has been revised to 1,081.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.99% from the prior estimate of 974.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,070.60 to a high of 1,113.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.25% from the latest reported closing price of 610.00 / share.

Prestige International Maintains 1.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.64%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prestige International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4290 is 0.16%, a decrease of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 8,975K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,126K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,109K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 639K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 637K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4290 by 24.50% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 555K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 26.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4290 by 8.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.