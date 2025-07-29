Markets
Prestige International Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Prestige International reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 1.01 billion yen, up 28.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 7.97 yen compared to 6.15 yen. Net sales were 16.72 billion yen, up 11.1%. The company said its sales increased in all business segments, led by the mainstay Automotive Business.

For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 41.80 yen; and net sales of 70.00 billion yen.

