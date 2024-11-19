News & Insights

Prestige International Plans Strategic Share Repurchase

November 19, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Prestige International (JP:4290) has released an update.

Prestige International Inc. has announced a strategic move to repurchase up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and corporate value. This decision aligns with the company’s medium-term business plan targeting a total return ratio of 70% or more by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The repurchase will begin on December 2, 2024, and is expected to optimize the firm’s capital structure.

