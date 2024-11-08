Prestige Consumer price target raised to $93 from $86 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Susan Anderson raised the firm’s price target on Prestige Consumer (PBH) to $93 from $86 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted solid Q2 results and management noted they continue to expect pressure from Clear Eyes supply chain restraints in 3Q but expect momentum in multiple brands to offset this pressure. The company continues to work with its manufacturing partners as they work to upgrade their plants that will lead to long-term supply-chain reliability and eventual inventory recovery.

