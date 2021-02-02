Prestige Consumer (PBH) to Post Q3 Earnings: Things to Know

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH is likely to register a decline in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Feb 4.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $232.05 million, which indicates a decline of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 77 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Notably, Prestige Consumer delivered an earnings surprise of 8.3% in the last reported quarter. Also, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.

Aspects That May Impact Q3 Performance

Prestige Consumer is witnessing lower consumption patterns across certain categories like cough and cold categories, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is likely to have adversely impacted the company’s top line during the fiscal third quarter. In fact, management in its last earnings call stated that it expects top line in fiscal third quarter to decline by a few million dollars sequentially. Apart from this, the company highlighted that advertising and marketing costs is likely to have increased in absolute as well as percentage terms in the to-be-reported quarter. Nonetheless, the company is focusing on undertaking cost-management policies.



Also, Prestige Consumer has been gaining on its strong e-commerce operations especially amid the coronavirus-induced social distancing trends.This was witnessed in the fiscal second quarter wherein e-commerce consumption grew triple digits, with the company experiencing successful omnichannel consumer shopping. Apart from this, Prestige Consumer is focused on making investments toward brand building.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Prestige Consumer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Prestige Consumer carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Steven Madden SHOO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Under Armour UAA currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.59% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Guess? GES currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

