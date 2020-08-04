Prestige Consumer (PBH) to Post Q1 Earnings: Things to Know

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH is likely to post an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 70 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests an increase of 7.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This healthcare product provider has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.



However, the company’s top line is expected to decline year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $221.9 million that indicates decline of 4.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Key Factors to Note

The company's e-commerce investments have been yielding results. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, online business improved more than 60%, given consumers’ shift to online shopping amid the coronavirus outbreak. Continuation of such trends bodes well for the quarter under review. Moreover, the company has been undertaking robust cost curtailments amid the pandemic. Apart from these, the company has been benefiting from its transformation efforts and a strong focus on the healthcare business. Markedly, management expects earnings per share of 70 cents or more in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.



In its last earnings call, management stated that it expects to see some reversal in the coronavirus-led stockpiling trends in the first quarter that was witnessed in the fourth quarter. The company anticipates this reduction to have had an adverse impact on retailer orders to an extent in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, volatile foreign currency movements are a concern. Notably, management expects revenues of nearly $220 million in the fiscal first quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Prestige Consumer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Prestige Consumer carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

