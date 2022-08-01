Prestige Consumer (PBH) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Things to Note

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH is likely to witness a year-over-year decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $268.2 million, suggesting a drop of 0.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.03 per share, indicating a decline of 9.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The developer, manufacturer, marketer, seller and distributor of healthcare and household cleaning products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average. PBH delivered an earnings surprise of 2.3% in the last reported quarter.

Prestige Consumer is encountering hurdles related to escalated cost inflation. Rising cost inflation has been hurting the company’s gross margin performance. In addition, Prestige Consumer is battling challenges related to the supply chain. The persistence of these aspects might be a concern for the quarter to be reported. Management expects earnings per share (EPS) between $1.03 and $1.05 in the to-be-reported quarter.



In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects fiscal first-quarter revenues in the range of $267-$270 million. The projection reflects an unfavorable year-over-year comparison related to retailer reorder timing in some COVID-impacted categories. That said, brand-building efforts and pricing actions have been acting as upsides. Also, the company’s multi-year e-commerce investments have been yielding favorably.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Prestige Consumer this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Prestige Consumer carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



TakeTwo Interactive Software TTWO currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.40% and a Zacks Rank #2. TTWO is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating a 23.4% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



TakeTwo’s top line is expected to grow year over year.The consensus mark for quarterly revenues, pegged at $743.4 million, suggests a 4.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. TakeTwo has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19%, on average.



Electronic Arts EA currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. EA is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, indicating an almost 54% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Electronic Arts’ top line is also expected to decline year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues, pegged at $1,253 million, suggests a 5.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Electronic Arts has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.



Under Armour UAA currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank #3. UAA is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating an 87.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Under Armour’s top line is also expected to decrease year over year. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,339 million, suggesting an almost 1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Under Armour has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 103.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

