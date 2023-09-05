Prestige Consumer (PBH) Looks Well-Placed on Brand Strength

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. PBH appears in solid shape due to the strength of its brands and favorable demand. The company is also benefiting from a growing e-commerce channel. These upsides buoyed PBH’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, and revenues increased year over year.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company offered encouraging guidance for fiscal 2024, which suggests top and bottom-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) has risen by a penny to $4.31 over the past 30 days.

Q1 Revenues & FY24 Guidance

Prestige Consumer’s total revenues grew 0.8% to $279.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278 million. Excluding currency impacts, revenues jumped 7.8%. Revenues were backed by broad-based strength in North America.



Prestige Consumer’s performance reflects strength in its diversified portfolio, brand-building efforts and a focus on customer service. The company gained from growth in several categories like gastrointestinal and dermatological and remains well-positioned for fiscal 2024.



Management expects fiscal 2024 organic revenue growth of 1-2%. Revenues are anticipated in the range of $1,135-1,140 million in fiscal 2024 compared with the $1,127.7 million reported in fiscal 2023. Prestige Consumer envisions EPS in the range of $4.27-$4.32 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2023, the company posted a loss of $1.65 per share and an adjusted EPS of 4.21.

Key Upsides

Prestige Consumer prides itself on having a strong portfolio of healthcare brands. The company has made several lucrative acquisitions to boost its portfolio. It acquired TheraTears and four other over-the-counter consumer brands across the VMS and Cough & Cold categories from Akorn Operating Company LLC. This buyout was concluded in July 2021 and holds robust long-term prospects. This and products like Clear Eyes have solidified PBH’s footing in the eye care space.



The company has been making multi-year e-commerce investments for a while now. The e-commerce channel continued to experience solid growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 due to increased online shopping. PBH’s e-commerce operations have been benefiting from its efficient strategy of targeted marketing and content, effective product assortment and broad investments across e-commerce partners.



These upsides and efficient pricing actions place PBH well amid volatile currency fluctuations and elevated costs. Shares of the company have risen 1.2% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 3.9%.

Other Promising Bets

Inter Parfums IPAR, which manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). IPAR has an expected EPS growth rate of 15% for three to five years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ current financial-year sales indicates 19.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF, a cosmetic and skincare product company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ELF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 108.3% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current fiscal-year sales suggests growth of 41.2% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. ELF’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 21.7%.



Helen of Troy HELE, a provider of several consumer products, currently has a Zacks Rank #2. HELE’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helen of Troy’s current fiscal-year sales suggests a decline of 2.9% from the year-ago reported numbers. HELE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

