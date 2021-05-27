Markets
Prestige Consumer Healthcare To TheraTears Portfolio From Akorn For $230 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of over-the-counter consumer brands from specialty pharmaceutical company Akorn Operating Company LLC for $230 million in cash.

The transaction is estimated to add annual revenues of approximately $60 million and earnings per share of $0.10.

The TheraTears eye care brand, used for relief of dry eyes, represents approximately 80 percent of the portfolio revenues of Akorn.

