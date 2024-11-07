Prestige Consumer Healthcare Reports Robust Q2 FY25 Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( (PBH) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prestige Consumer Healthcare presented to its investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a company operating in the healthcare sector, known for its focus on over-the-counter health and personal care products and distinguished by its proven brand-building strategy.

In its second quarter FY 2025 earnings report, Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported revenue of $283.8 million and demonstrated solid international growth, though revenues slightly declined compared to the previous year. The company maintained a stable gross margin and reported an adjusted diluted EPS increase, reflecting robust financial performance.

Key financial highlights include a slight revenue decrease of 0.8% excluding foreign exchange effects, with adjusted diluted EPS up by 1.7%. EBITDA saw a decrease of 4.0%, attributed to timing of costs. The company showcased strong free cash flow generation, with a 14% increase year-over-year in the first half, reaching $121.4 million, and continued its strategic capital allocation through share repurchases and debt reduction.

Looking forward, Prestige Consumer Healthcare remains optimistic about its fiscal year 2025, expecting revenues between $1,125 and $1,140 million and projecting adjusted diluted EPS of $4.40 to $4.46. The company plans to continue emphasizing its brand-building strategy to drive growth and maximize shareholder value despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

