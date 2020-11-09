Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.4% to hit US$237m. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported a statutory profit of US$0.88, which was an impressive 23% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PBH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the seven analysts covering Prestige Consumer Healthcare provided consensus estimates of US$929.8m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 3.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$3.22, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$940.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.17 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$42.75, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Prestige Consumer Healthcare, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$48.00 and the most bearish at US$37.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Prestige Consumer Healthcare's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 4.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Prestige Consumer Healthcare's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Prestige Consumer Healthcare's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Prestige Consumer Healthcare analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Prestige Consumer Healthcare that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.