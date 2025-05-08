Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Record Q4 Revenue of $296.5 Million and Fiscal Year 2025 Results with Strong EPS Growth and Positive Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q4 revenue of $296.5 million with 7.9% organic growth, projecting modest fiscal 2026 growth.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results, achieving revenues of $296.5 million for Q4 and $1,137.8 million for the fiscal year, with organic revenue growth of 7.9% in Q4 and 1.2% for the full year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 2025 was $4.29, showing an increase from $4.17 the previous year, and an adjusted EPS of $4.52 represented a 7.4% growth. The company reduced its leverage to 2.4x at the year-end, supported by robust free cash flow and EBITDA growth. Looking ahead, Prestige anticipates organic revenue growth of 1% to 2% and diluted EPS guidance of $4.70 to $4.82 for fiscal 2026. CEO Ron Lombardi emphasized the company's strong market performance driven by international sales and successful eCommerce initiatives, while also noting potential headwinds from tariffs and inflation.

Potential Positives

Record revenue of $296.5 million in Q4, up 7.0% from the previous year, showcasing strong sales performance.

Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 increased by 7.4% to $4.52, indicating effective cost management and profitability growth.

Reduced leverage ratio to 2.4x, reflecting improved financial stability through strong free cash flow and EBITDA growth.

Positive outlook for fiscal 2026 with anticipated organic revenue growth of 1% to 2% and projected diluted EPS between $4.70 and $4.82, demonstrating confidence in continued growth.

Potential Negatives

Initial fiscal 2026 outlook shows only 1% to 2% organic revenue growth and diluted EPS expectations that are lower than the fiscal 2025 results, indicating a slowdown in performance.

Declines reported in the Cough & Cold category and limited supply of Clear Eyes products suggest potential weaknesses in product offerings.

Non-cash tradename impairment charges related to non-strategic assets may reflect poor brand management or strategic misalignments.

FAQ

What were Prestige Consumer Healthcare's revenue figures for Q4 2025?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported revenues of $296.5 million for Q4 2025, reflecting a 7.0% increase from the previous year.

How much did diluted EPS grow in fiscal 2025?

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to $4.29 in fiscal 2025, an increase from $4.17 in the prior year.

What is the organic revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2026?

The company anticipates organic revenue growth of approximately 1% to 2% for fiscal 2026.

What was the free cash flow for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in fiscal 2025?

The company generated a non-GAAP free cash flow of $243.3 million in fiscal 2025, which marked a 1.6% increase year-over-year.

What categories drove revenue growth in Q4 2025?

Growth in the GI and Women’s Health categories, particularly from brands like Summer’s Eve, Dramamine, and Fleet, significantly contributed to revenue growth.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.





“We are very pleased with our fiscal year results, which delivered another year of consistent sales and earnings per share growth. The record fourth quarter sales performance exceeded our expectations, driven by continued International business strength, growth in a wide range of categories and brands in North America, and the success of the eCommerce channel thanks to our long-term investments and broad distribution. The resulting earnings growth translated into strong free cash flow which amplified shareholder returns through a continued disciplined capital allocation approach that included share repurchases, M&A, and deleveraging in the fiscal year,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.







Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025







Record reported revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $296.5 million increased 7.0% from $277.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenues increased 7.9% versus the prior fiscal fourth quarter excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue performance versus the prior year comparable period reflected broad-based growth across both North America and International business segments. GI and Women’s Health categories experienced the largest dollar growth versus the prior year, led by growth of the



Summer’s Eve



,



Dramamine



, and



Fleet



brands.





Reported net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $50.1 million versus the prior year fourth quarter of $49.5 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.00 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.98 in the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.9 million and compared to the prior year period’s adjusted net income of $51.4 million. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.32 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.02 per share in the prior year comparable period.





The adjustments to net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and fourth quarter fiscal 2024 each reflects a tax rate adjustment to account for discrete items. Adjustments to net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 also included non-cash tradename impairments associated with non-strategic intangible assets, driven by a deliberate shift in sales and branding toward other strategic brands within our portfolio, and an associated tax adjustment.







Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025







Reported revenues for the fiscal year 2025 totaled $1,137.8 million, an increase of 1.1% versus revenues of $1,125.4 million in the prior fiscal year. Revenues increased 1.2% versus the prior fiscal year excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue growth for the fiscal year was led by strong growth in the Gastrointestinal category as well as the International OTC segment, partially offset by declines in the Cough & Cold category and the anticipated limited ability to supply strong demand for



Clear Eyes



.





Reported net income for fiscal 2025 of $214.6 million compared to $209.3 million in the prior year. Reported fiscal 2025 diluted earnings per share was $4.29, compared to $4.17 in the prior year. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, fiscal 2025 adjusted net income of $226.3 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.52 compared to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $211.3 million and $4.21 in the prior year, respectively.





The adjustments to net income in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 each include a normalized tax rate adjustment to account for discrete items. Adjustments to net income in fiscal 2025 also included non-cash tradename impairments associated with non-strategic indefinite-lived and finite-lived intangible assets, driven by a deliberate shift in sales and branding toward other strategic brands within our portfolio, and an associated tax adjustment.







Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet







The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $61.8 million compared to $66.9 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $58.4 million decreased compared to $63.8 million in the prior year fourth quarter.





The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year 2025 was $251.5 million, compared to $248.9 million during the prior year. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the fiscal year of fiscal 2025 was $243.3 million, increasing 1.6% compared to $239.4 million in the prior year.





In fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.7 million shares at a total investment of approximately $51.5 million. The Company's net debt position as of March 31, 2025 was approximately $0.9 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.4x.







Segment Review









North American OTC Healthcare



: Segment revenues of $248.9 million for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 increased 7.7% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $231.1 million. The revenue increase reflected strong GI and Women’s Health category growth, led by growth of the



Summer’s Eve



,



Dramamine



, and



Fleet



brands.





For the fiscal year 2025, reported revenues for the North American OTC Healthcare segment were $960.0 million, an increase versus $958.3 million in the prior year. The slightly higher revenues were driven by GI category sales growth, partially offset by lower sales in the Cough & Cold category as well as the limited ability to fully supply demand for



Clear Eyes



.







International OTC Healthcare



: Fiscal fourth quarter 2025 revenues of $47.6 million increased 3.7% compared to $45.9 million reported in the prior year comparable period, and increased 7.1% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The revenue performance was driven by broad-based growth in Australia and led by the



Hydralyte®



brand.





For the fiscal year 2025, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $177.8 million, an increase of approximately 6.4% over the prior year revenues of $167.1 million. The revenue growth was led by strong growth for the



Hydralyte



brand.







Fiscal 2026 Initial Outlook







Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “For fiscal 2026, we anticipate achieving organic revenue of approximately 1% to 2% and EPS growth of $4.70 to $4.82, equating to earnings growth of mid-to high-single digits. We are focused on leveraging our unique business attributes and using our proven strategies to help navigate the challenging and volatile macro operating environment, where we currently anticipate an approximate $15 million headwind related to the inflationary impacts of enacted tariffs to date. We plan to leverage our leading portfolio, diverse supply chain, and agile operating model to manage and mitigate these inflationary costs as they arise to achieve our fiscal 2026 earnings outlook.”





“Execution of our proven strategy delivered a solid and steady performance in fiscal 2025. We believe our commitment to focused execution, a strong balance sheet, and the attributes of our diverse portfolio of needs-based products leaves us well positioned to continue generating consistent financial results and cash flow in this volatile backdrop, which should generate superior shareholder value creation,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.















Initial Fiscal 2026 Outlook











Revenue





$1,140 to $1,155 million









Organic Revenue Growth





Approximately 1% to 2%









Diluted E.P.S.





$4.70 to $4.82









Free Cash Flow





$245 million or more























Fiscal Year End 2025 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay







The Company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results today, May 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at





http://www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com/





. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call



here



to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.





A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.







Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information







In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "would," “believe,” "expectation," "anticipate," “focus,” “plan,” “positioned,” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow; the expected impact of tariffs and the Company’s ability to manage related inflationary challenges; and the Company’s ability to enhance shareholder value through its business strategy, diverse product portfolio, solid balance sheet, generation of free cash flow, and efficient capital allocation. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of evolving U.S. and international tariffs, labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.







Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com











Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)











(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended March 31,













Year









Ended March 31,

















(In thousands, except per share data)





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Total Revenues















296,518

















276,991

















1,137,762

















1,125,357























































Cost of Sales











































Cost of sales excluding depreciation













124,318

















123,014

















494,416

















492,786













Cost of sales depreciation













2,190

















2,160

















8,883

















8,123













Cost of sales













126,508

















125,174

















503,299

















500,909













Gross profit













170,010

















151,817

















634,463

















624,448























































Operating Expenses











































Advertising and marketing













37,004

















37,516

















155,723

















153,315













General and administrative













27,050

















26,465

















108,209

















106,152













Depreciation and amortization













5,062

















5,683

















21,290

















22,552













Tradename impairment













12,466

















—

















12,466

















—













Total operating expenses













81,582

















69,664

















297,688

















282,019













Operating income













88,428

















82,153

















336,775

















342,429























































Other expense (income)











































Interest expense, net













10,759

















15,260

















47,632

















67,160













Other expense (income), net













3,710

















(429





)













4,954

















(756





)









Total other expense, net













14,469

















14,831

















52,586

















66,404













Income before income taxes













73,959

















67,322

















284,189

















276,025













Provision for income taxes













23,831

















17,864

















69,584

















66,686













Net income









$





50,128













$





49,458













$





214,605













$





209,339





















































Earnings per share:









































Basic









$





1.01













$





0.99













$





4.32













$





4.21













Diluted









$





1.00













$





0.98













$





4.29













$





4.17





















































Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic













49,656

















49,833

















49,697

















49,757













Diluted













50,064

















50,310

















50,080

















50,178





















































Comprehensive income, net of tax:









































Currency translation adjustments













2,586

















(5,975





)













(3,083





)













(2,940





)









Unrecognized net (loss) gain on pension plans













(81





)













9

















(81





)













9













Total other comprehensive income (loss)













2,505

















(5,966





)













(3,164





)













(2,931





)









Comprehensive income









$





52,633













$





43,492













$





211,441













$





206,408



























Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheet











(Unaudited)



























(In thousands)













March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





97,884













$





46,469













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,314 and $16,377, respectively









194,293

















176,775













Inventories









147,709

















138,717













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









8,442

















13,082













Total current assets









448,328

















375,043

































Property, plant and equipment, net









74,548

















76,507













Operating lease right-of-use assets









28,238

















11,285













Finance lease right-of-use assets, net









25,056

















1,541













Goodwill









527,425

















527,733













Intangible assets, net









2,295,350

















2,320,583













Other long-term assets









3,273

















5,725













Total Assets





$





3,402,218













$





3,318,417



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





18,925













$





38,979













Accrued interest payable









15,703

















15,763













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









6,047

















4,658













Finance lease liabilities, current portion









2,490

















1,494













Other accrued liabilities









63,458

















56,154













Total current liabilities









106,623

















117,048

































Long-term debt, net









992,357

















1,125,804













Deferred income tax liabilities









419,594

















403,596













Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









22,732

















7,528













Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion









20,624

















172













Other long-term liabilities









5,391

















9,185













Total Liabilities









1,567,321

















1,663,333



































Stockholders' Equity























Preferred stock - $0.01 par value





















Authorized - 5,000 shares





















Issued and outstanding - None









—

















—













Common stock - $0.01 par value





















Authorized - 250,000 shares





















Issued – 56,010 shares at March 31, 2025 and 55,501 shares at March 31, 2024









560

















555













Additional paid-in capital









593,402

















567,448













Treasury stock, at cost – 6,501 shares at March 31, 2025 and 5,680 at March 31, 2024









(277,208





)













(219,621





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax









(37,659





)













(34,495





)









Retained earnings









1,555,802

















1,341,197













Total Stockholders' Equity









1,834,897

















1,655,084













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





$





3,402,218













$





3,318,417



























Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











(Unaudited)



























Year Ended March 31,

















(In thousands)

















2025





















2024

















Operating Activities























Net income





$





214,605













$





209,339













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









30,173

















30,675













Loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment









234

















274













Deferred and other income taxes









14,409

















23,070













Amortization of debt origination costs









1,754

















5,240













Stock-based compensation costs









11,157

















14,010













Non-cash operating lease cost









7,247

















6,149













Impairment loss









12,466

















—













Other









1,411

















—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition:





















Accounts receivable









(16,327





)













(6,322





)









Inventories









(9,314





)













24,439













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









4,655

















(8,214





)









Accounts payable









(19,411





)













(24,971





)









Accrued liabilities









6,984

















(16,217





)









Operating lease liabilities









(7,630





)













(7,134





)









Other









(898





)













(1,412





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









251,515

















248,926



































Investing Activities























Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(8,224





)













(9,550





)









Acquisitions and other









(9,228





)













(10,561





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(17,452





)













(20,111





)































Financing Activities























Term Loan repayments









(135,000





)













(225,000





)









Payment of debt costs









—

















(769





)









Payments of finance leases









(4,536





)













(2,827





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









14,802

















18,089













Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding









(5,832





)













(5,508





)









Repurchase of common stock









(51,509





)













(25,000





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(182,075





)













(241,015





)





























Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(573





)













180













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









51,415

















(12,020





)









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year









46,469

















58,489













Cash and cash equivalents - end of year





$





97,884













$





46,469













Interest paid





$





47,804













$





63,248













Income taxes paid





$





52,117













$





59,637



























Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Consolidated Statement of Income









Business Segments











(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

















(In thousands)













North American OTC









Healthcare













International OTC









Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





248,949









$





47,569









$





296,518









Cost of sales









107,463













19,045













126,508









Gross profit









141,486













28,524













170,010









Advertising and marketing









29,794













7,210













37,004









Contribution margin





$





111,692









$





21,314













133,006









Other operating expenses**

























44,578









Operating income





















$





88,428









*Intersegment revenues of $1.4 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





**Other operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes a tradename impairment charge of $12.5 million.















Year Ended March 31, 2025

















(In thousands)













North American OTC









Healthcare













International OTC









Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





960,010









$





177,752









$





1,137,762









Cost of sales









428,871













74,428













503,299









Gross profit









531,139













103,324













634,463









Advertising and marketing









129,431













26,292













155,723









Contribution margin





$





401,708









$





77,032













478,740









Other operating expenses**

























141,965









Operating income





















$





336,775









*Intersegment revenues of $3.9 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.





**Other operating expenses for the year ended March 31, 2025 includes a tradename impairment charge of $12.5 million.















Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)













North American OTC









Healthcare













International OTC









Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





231,129









$





45,862









$





276,991









Cost of sales









105,729













19,445













125,174









Gross profit









125,400













26,417













151,817









Advertising and marketing









30,787













6,729













37,516









Contribution margin





$





94,613









$





19,688













114,301









Other operating expenses

























32,148









Operating loss





















$





82,153









*Intersegment revenues of $1.2 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.















Year Ended March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)













North American OTC









Healthcare













International OTC









Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





958,260









$





167,097









$





1,125,357









Cost of sales









429,361













71,548













500,909









Gross profit









528,899













95,549













624,448









Advertising and marketing









131,494













21,821













153,315









Contribution margin





$





397,405









$





73,728













471,133









Other operating expenses

























128,704









Operating loss





















$





342,429









* Intersegment revenues of $3.7 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.











About Non-GAAP Financial Measures











In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.





These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.











NGFMs Defined











We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:









Non-GAAP Organic Revenues



: GAAP Total Revenues excluding impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.



Non-GAAP Organic Revenues : GAAP Total Revenues excluding impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.





Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage



: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.



Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage : Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.





Non-GAAP EBITDA



: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.



Non-GAAP EBITDA : GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.





Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin



: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.



Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin : Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA



: Non-GAAP EBITDA less tradename impairment.



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA : Non-GAAP EBITDA less tradename impairment.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin



: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin : Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income



: GAAP Net Income before tradename impairment, applicable tax impact associated with this item, and normalized tax rate adjustment.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income : GAAP Net Income before tradename impairment, applicable tax impact associated with this item, and normalized tax rate adjustment.





Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS



: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS : Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:



Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.



Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.





Net Debt



: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,000,000 at March 31, 2025 and $1,135,000 at March 31, 2024) less cash and cash equivalents ($97,884 at March 31, 2025 and $46,469 at March 31, 2024). Amounts in thousands.







The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.







Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















(In thousands)











































GAAP Total Revenues





$





296,518













$





276,991













$





1,137,762













$





1,125,357













Revenue Change









7.0





%





















1.1





%



















Adjustments:







































Impact of foreign currency exchange rates









—

















(2,262





)













—

















(1,482





)









Total adjustments









—

















(2,262





)













—

















(1,482





)









Non-GAAP Organic Revenues





$





296,518













$





274,729













$





1,137,762













$





1,123,875













Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change









7.9





%





















1.2





%































Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and related Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















(In thousands)











































GAAP Net Income





$





50,128













$





49,458













$





214,605













$





209,339













Interest expense, net









10,759

















15,260

















47,632

















67,160













Provision for income taxes









23,831

















17,864

















69,584

















66,686













Depreciation and amortization









7,252

















7,843

















30,173

















30,675













Non-GAAP EBITDA









91,970

















90,425

















361,994

















373,860













Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin









31.0





%













32.6





%













31.8





%













33.2





%















































Adjustments:







































Tradename impairment









12,466

















—

















12,466

















—













Total adjustments









12,466

















—

















12,466

















—













Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





$





104,436













$





90,425













$





374,460













$





373,860













Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin









35.2





%













32.6





%













32.9





%













33.2





%























Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended March 31,





















2025













2025 Adjusted EPS

















2024









2024 Adjusted EPS

















2025













2025 Adjusted EPS

















2024









2024 Adjusted EPS

















(In thousands, except per share data)



























































GAAP Net Income and





Diluted EPS





$





50,128









$





1.00













$





49,458





$





0.98









$





214,605









$





4.29













$





209,339





$





4.17











Adjustments:























































Tradename impairment









12,466













0.25

















—









—













12,466













0.25

















—









—









Tax impact of adjustment



(1)











(2,961





)









(0.06





)













—









—













(2,961





)









(0.06





)













—









—









Normalized tax rate adjustment



(2)











6,266













0.13

















1,983









0.04













2,236













0.04

















1,983









0.04









Total adjustments









15,771













0.32

















1,983









0.04













11,741













0.23

















1,983









0.04









Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS





$





65,899









$





1.32













$





51,441





$





1.02









$





226,346









$





4.52













$





211,322





$





4.21









(1) Income tax effect of above adjustment using the normalized tax rate.





(2) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.





Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.







Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Year Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















(In thousands)











































GAAP Net Income





$





50,128













$





49,458













$





214,605













$





209,339















Adjustments:







































Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows









33,507

















22,960

















78,851

















79,418













Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows









(21,787





)













(5,511





)













(41,941





)













(39,831





)









Total adjustments









11,720

















17,449

















36,910

















39,587













GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities









61,848

















66,907

















251,515

















248,926













Purchases of property and equipment









(3,479





)













(3,143





)













(8,224





)













(9,550





)









Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow





$





58,369













$





63,764













$





243,291













$





239,376

































Outlook for Fiscal Year 2026:











Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

















(In millions)



















Projected FY'26 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities





$





255













Additions to property and equipment for cash









(10





)









Projected FY'26 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow





$





245





















Investor Relations Contact





Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819







irinquiries@prestigebrands.com





