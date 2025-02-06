Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Q3 Revenue of $290.3 Million and Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q3 revenue of $290.3 million, a 2.7% increase, with diluted EPS rising 15% to $1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported a revenue of $290.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a 2.7% increase compared to the prior year. Diluted earnings per share rose approximately 15% to $1.22, while net income for the quarter reached $61.0 million, up from $53.0 million in the same period last year. The company reduced its leverage ratio to 2.5x, attributed to strong profitability and cash flow, allowing for full repayment of remaining variable debt. Prestige has raised its full-year earnings outlook, projecting around $1,128 to $1,132 million in revenue and adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $4.50, driven by solid performance in its international business and improvements in sales from its Clear Eyes brand.

Potential Positives

Revenue of $290.3 million in Q3, up 2.7% versus prior year signifies continued growth and resilience in sales performance.

Diluted EPS of $1.22 in Q3 increased approximately 15% versus prior year, indicating strong profitability and effective cost management.

Reduced leverage to 2.5x in Q3, highlighting improved financial health due to strong profitability and cash flow.

Raising full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook reflects confidence in business strategy and operational performance.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

Declines noted in key product categories such as Cough & Cold and Women’s Health, suggesting possible market weakness or competitive pressure in those segments.

Despite raising the earnings outlook, the overall organic revenue growth remains stagnant at approximately 1%, which may not be sufficient to attract investor confidence or sustain long-term growth.

FAQ

What were Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Q3 revenues for fiscal 2025?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q3 revenues of $290.3 million, a 2.7% increase from the previous year.

How much did diluted earnings per share increase in Q3 2025?

Diluted earnings per share increased approximately 15% to $1.22 in Q3 2025 compared to the prior year.

What factors contributed to the revenue growth in Q3?

Revenue growth was driven by strong International performance and improved sales for Clear Eyes® products.

What is the updated earnings outlook for fiscal 2025?

The company has raised its full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook, expecting adjusted diluted EPS around $4.50.

What is Prestige Consumer Healthcare's leverage ratio as of Q3 2025?

The company's leverage ratio is currently 2.5x, reflecting strong profitability and positive cash flow management.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months ended December 31, 2024.





“We are pleased with our strong third quarter results that delivered both record quarterly sales and earnings per share. Sales trends benefitted from continued strong International business performance and was further helped by sequentially improved



Clear Eyes



® revenues. Continued robust free cash flow enabled us to pay off all remaining variable debt, allowing for further capital allocation opportunities to drive shareholder value as we approach fiscal 2026,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.







Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2024







Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $290.3 million increased 2.7% from $282.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The revenue performance versus the prior year comparable period reflected continued strong growth in the International OTC segment, partially offset by declines in the Cough & Cold category. The revenue performance also included sequential sales improvement versus second quarter fiscal 2025 for



Clear Eyes



.





Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $61.0 million compared to the prior year third quarter of $53.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.22 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.06 in the prior year comparable period.







Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024







Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 totaled $841.2 million and compared to revenues of $848.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. Revenues decreased 0.8% versus the prior year comparable period. The revenue performance for the first nine months reflected the anticipated limited ability to supply strong demand for



Clear Eyes



and declines in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories, partially offset by continued strong growth in the Gastrointestinal category and International OTC segment.





Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 totaled $164.5 million, or $160.4 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, versus the prior year comparable period net income of $159.9 million. Diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.28 and $3.20, respectively, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.19 in the prior year comparable period.





The adjustment to the first nine months of fiscal 2025 relates to a discrete tax item in the first quarter pertaining to the release of a reserve for an uncertain tax position due to the statute of limitations expiring.







Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet







The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.1 million compared to $71.5 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $63.5 million decreased compared to $69.5 million in the prior year third quarter. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $189.7 million, compared to $182.0 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $184.9 million, increasing compared to $175.6 million in the prior year comparable period.





In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares at a total investment of approximately $40.2 million. The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.9 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.5x.







Segment Review









North American OTC Healthcare



: Segment revenues of $238.9 million for the third quarter fiscal 2025 increased 1.0% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $236.6 million. The revenue increase reflected strong GI and Dermatologicals category growth, partially offset by declines in the Cough & Cold category.





For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC Healthcare segment were $711.1 million, which compared to $727.1 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was attributable to higher GI category sales offset by lower sales in the Cough & Cold, Women’s Health, and Oral Care categories, as well as the limited ability to fully supply demand for



Clear Eyes



.







International OTC Healthcare



: Fiscal third quarter 2025 revenues of $51.4 million increased 11.3% compared to $46.2 million reported in the prior year comparable period, and increased 8.3% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The performance was driven by broad-based growth in Australia revenues led by the



Hydralyte®



brand.





For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $130.2 million, an increase of approximately 7.4% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $121.2 million, or approximately 6.2% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The revenue growth was led by strong growth for the



Hydralyte



brand.







Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2025







Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with third quarter performance that delivered improved revenue trends for



Summer’s Eve



and



Clear Eyes,



as well as double-digit earnings growth, resulting from the benefits of our strong free cash flow that enabled debt reduction and share repurchases. Looking at the full-year fiscal 2025, our sales performance year-to-date sets us up well to achieve our fiscal 2025 outlook and for approximately 1% organic revenue growth. Regarding profitability, we are raising our earnings outlook thanks to our strong free cash flows that enabled lower interest expense and shares outstanding.”





“Our proven business strategy continues to deliver strong financial performance and leaves us well positioned to deliver additional shareholder value through our anticipated robust long-term free cash flow generation,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.















Prior Fiscal 2025 Outlook









Current Fiscal 2025 Outlook















Revenue





$1,125 to $1,140 million





$1,128 to $1,132 million













Organic Revenue Growth





Approximately 1%





Approximately 1%













Adjusted Diluted E.P.S.





$4.40 to $4.46





Approximately $4.50













Free Cash Flow





$240 million or more





$240 million or more



















Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay







The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2025 results today, February 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at



http://www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com/



. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call



here



to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.





A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.







Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information







In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," “positioned,” “further” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow the timing and extent of supply chain challenges, and the Company’s ability to maximize shareholder value through its business strategy, generation of free cash flow and capital allocation opportunities. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, evolving U.S. and international tariffs, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.







Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at





www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com





.











Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income











(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Nine Months Ended





December 31,

















(In thousands, except per share data)





















2024





















2023

















2024





















2023

















Total Revenues











$





290,317













$





282,741









$





841,244













$





848,366























































Cost of Sales











































Cost of sales excluding depreciation













127,360

















122,794













370,098

















369,772













Cost of sales depreciation













1,908

















2,009













6,693

















5,963













Cost of sales













129,268

















124,803













376,791

















375,735













Gross profit













161,049

















157,938













464,453

















472,631























































Operating Expenses











































Advertising and marketing













37,945

















39,466













118,719

















115,799













General and administrative













26,182

















26,003













81,159

















79,687













Depreciation and amortization













4,960

















5,637













16,228

















16,869













Total operating expenses













69,087

















71,106













216,106

















212,355













Operating income













91,962

















86,832













248,347

















260,276























































Other expense











































Interest expense, net













11,455

















16,575













36,873

















51,900













Other expense (income), net













353

















682













1,244

















(327





)









Total other expense, net













11,808

















17,257













38,117

















51,573













Income before income taxes













80,154

















69,575













210,230

















208,703













Provision for income taxes













19,122

















16,529













45,753

















48,822













Net income









$





61,032













$





53,046









$





164,477













$





159,881





















































Earnings per share:









































Basic









$





1.23













$





1.07









$





3.31













$





3.21













Diluted









$





1.22













$





1.06









$





3.28













$





3.19





















































Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic













49,597

















49,740













49,711

















49,731













Diluted













49,993

















50,125













50,085

















50,134





















































Comprehensive income, net of tax:









































Currency translation adjustments













(13,628





)













7,465













(5,669





)













3,035













Total other comprehensive (loss) income













(13,628





)













7,465













(5,669





)













3,035













Comprehensive income









$





47,404













$





60,511









$





158,808













$





162,916



























Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Unaudited)

























(











In thousands











)











December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024

































Assets























Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





50,874









$





46,469









Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,667 and $16,377, respectively









167,274













176,775









Inventories









151,516













138,717









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









7,500













13,082









Total current assets









377,164













375,043





























Property, plant and equipment, net









73,524













76,507









Operating lease right-of-use assets









29,658













11,285









Finance lease right-of-use assets, net









4,943













1,541









Goodwill









527,219













527,733









Intangible assets, net









2,310,650













2,320,583









Other long-term assets









6,339













5,725









Total Assets





$





3,329,497









$





3,318,417































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable









19,506













38,979









Accrued interest payable









15,206













15,763









Operating lease liabilities, current portion









6,018













4,658









Finance lease liabilities, current portion









900













1,494









Other accrued liabilities









60,915













56,154









Total current liabilities









102,545













117,048





























Long-term debt, net









991,969













1,125,804









Deferred income tax liabilities









413,276













403,596









Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









24,168













7,528









Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion









4,077













172









Other long-term liabilities









5,029













9,185









Total Liabilities









1,541,064













1,663,333





























Total Stockholders' Equity









1,788,433













1,655,084









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





$





3,329,497









$





3,318,417























Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(Unaudited)



























Nine Months Ended December 31,

















(In thousands)

















2024





















2023

















Operating Activities























Net income





$





164,477













$





159,881













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









22,921

















22,832













Loss on disposal of property and equipment









83

















231













Deferred and other income taxes









7,278

















14,892













Amortization of debt origination costs









1,316

















3,726













Stock-based compensation costs









8,424

















10,283













Non-cash operating lease cost









5,322

















4,494













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









8,874

















(7,017





)









Inventories









(13,385





)













13,790













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









5,558

















(2,605





)









Accounts payable









(18,851





)













(23,964





)









Accrued liabilities









4,359

















(7,732





)









Operating lease liabilities









(5,721





)













(5,259





)









Other









(988





)













(1,533





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









189,667

















182,019



































Investing Activities























Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(4,745





)













(6,407





)









Acquisition and other









(9,228





)













1,300













Net cash used in investing activities









(13,973





)













(5,107





)































Financing Activities























Term loan repayments









(135,000





)













(150,000





)









Payments of debt costs









—

















(769





)









Payments of finance leases









(1,899





)













(2,112





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









12,340

















10,818













Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding









(5,832





)













(5,508





)









Repurchase of common stock









(40,196





)













(25,000





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(170,587





)













(172,571





)





























Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(702





)













785













Increase in cash and cash equivalents









4,405

















5,126













Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period









46,469

















58,489













Cash and cash equivalents - end of period





$





50,874













$





63,615













Interest paid





$





37,427













$





49,666













Income taxes paid





$





33,512













$





38,606



























Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income









Business Segments











(Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

















(In thousands)













North American





OTC Healthcare













International





OTC Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





238,934









$





51,383









$





290,317









Cost of sales









108,067













21,201













129,268









Gross profit









130,867













30,182













161,049









Advertising and marketing









30,995













6,950













37,945









Contribution margin





$





99,872









$





23,232









$





123,104









Other operating expenses

























31,142









Operating income





















$





91,962









*Intersegment revenues of $0.9 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.















Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024

















(In thousands)













North American





OTC Healthcare













International





OTC Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





711,061









$





130,183









$





841,244









Cost of sales









321,408













55,383













376,791









Gross profit









389,653













74,800













464,453









Advertising and marketing









99,637













19,082













118,719









Contribution margin





$





290,016









$





55,718









$





345,734









Other operating expenses

























97,387









Operating income





















$





248,347









*Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.











































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















(In thousands)













North American





OTC Healthcare













International





OTC Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





236,565









$





46,176









$





282,741









Cost of sales









106,090













18,713













124,803









Gross profit









130,475













27,463













157,938









Advertising and marketing









33,917













5,549













39,466









Contribution margin





$





96,558









$





21,914









$





118,472









Other operating expenses

























31,640









Operating income





















$





86,832









*Intersegment revenues of $0.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.















Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

















(In thousands)













North American





OTC Healthcare













International





OTC Healthcare













Consolidated











Total segment revenues*





$





727,131









$





121,235









$





848,366









Cost of sales









323,632













52,103













375,735









Gross profit









403,499













69,132













472,631









Advertising and marketing









100,707













15,092













115,799









Contribution margin





$





302,792









$





54,040









$





356,832









Other operating expenses

























96,556









Operating income





















$





260,276









* Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.











About Non-GAAP Financial Measures











In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.





These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.











NGFMs Defined











We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:









Non-GAAP Organic Revenues



: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.



Non-GAAP Organic Revenues : GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.





Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage



: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.



Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage : Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.





Non-GAAP EBITDA



: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.



Non-GAAP EBITDA : GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.





Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin



: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.



Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin : Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.





Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income



: GAAP Net Income adjusted for a normalized tax rate.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income : GAAP Net Income adjusted for a normalized tax rate.





Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS



: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.



Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS : Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow



: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.



Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow : Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.





Net Debt



: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,000,000 at December 31, 2024) less cash and cash equivalents ($50,874 at December 31, 2024). Amounts in thousands.







The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.







Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Nine Months Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023

















2024

















2023

















(In thousands)











































GAAP Total Revenues





$





290,317













$





282,741









$





841,244









$





848,366









Revenue Change









2.7





%

















(0.8









)%















Adjustments:







































Impact of foreign currency exchange rates









—

















1,114













—













780









Total adjustments









—

















1,114













—













780









Non-GAAP Organic Revenues





$





290,317













$





283,855









$





841,244









$





849,146









Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change









2.3





%

















(0.9









)%



















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Nine Months Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(In thousands)











































GAAP Net Income





$





61,032













$





53,046













$





164,477













$





159,881













Interest expense, net









11,455

















16,575

















36,873

















51,900













Provision for income taxes









19,122

















16,529

















45,753

















48,822













Depreciation and amortization









6,868

















7,646

















22,921

















22,832













Non-GAAP EBITDA





$





98,477













$





93,796













$





270,024













$





283,435













Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin









33.9





%













33.2





%













32.1





%













33.4





%















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

















Three Months Ended December 31,













Nine Months Ended December 31,





















2024









2024





Diluted





EPS

















2023









2023





Diluted





EPS

















2024













2024





Diluted





EPS

















2023









2023





Diluted





EPS

















(In thousands, except per share data)



























































GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS





$





61,032





$





1.22









$





53,046





$





1.06









$





164,477









$





3.28













$





159,881





$





3.19











Adjustments:























































Normalized tax rate adjustment



(1)











—









—













—









—













(4,030





)









(0.08





)













—









—









Total adjustments









—









—













—









—













(4,030





)









(0.08





)













—









—









Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS





$





61,032





$





1.22









$





53,046





$





1.06









$





160,447









$





3.20













$





159,881





$





3.19









(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.







Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Nine Months Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(In thousands)











































GAAP Net Income





$





61,032













$





53,046













$





164,477













$





159,881















Adjustments:







































Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows









14,973

















18,408

















45,344

















56,458













Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows









(10,914





)













18

















(20,154





)













(34,320





)









Total adjustments









4,059

















18,426

















25,190

















22,138













GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities









65,091

















71,472

















189,667

















182,019













Purchases of property and equipment









(1,566





)













(1,996





)













(4,745





)













(6,407





)









Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow





$





63,525













$





69,476













$





184,922













$





175,612





















Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025







:









Reconciliation of Projected GAAP EPS to Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS:











Projected FY'25 GAAP Diluted EPS





$





4.58















Adjustments:















Normalized tax rate adjustment



(1)











(0.08





)









Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS





$





4.50













(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.







Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:















(In millions)

















Projected FY'25 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities





$





250













Additions to property and equipment for cash









(10





)









Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow





$





240













Investor Relations Contact





Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819







irinquiries@prestigebrands.com













