Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Q3 Revenue of $290.3 Million and Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q3 revenue of $290.3 million, a 2.7% increase, with diluted EPS rising 15% to $1.22.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported a revenue of $290.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a 2.7% increase compared to the prior year. Diluted earnings per share rose approximately 15% to $1.22, while net income for the quarter reached $61.0 million, up from $53.0 million in the same period last year. The company reduced its leverage ratio to 2.5x, attributed to strong profitability and cash flow, allowing for full repayment of remaining variable debt. Prestige has raised its full-year earnings outlook, projecting around $1,128 to $1,132 million in revenue and adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $4.50, driven by solid performance in its international business and improvements in sales from its Clear Eyes brand.
Potential Positives
- Revenue of $290.3 million in Q3, up 2.7% versus prior year signifies continued growth and resilience in sales performance.
- Diluted EPS of $1.22 in Q3 increased approximately 15% versus prior year, indicating strong profitability and effective cost management.
- Reduced leverage to 2.5x in Q3, highlighting improved financial health due to strong profitability and cash flow.
- Raising full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook reflects confidence in business strategy and operational performance.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.
- Declines noted in key product categories such as Cough & Cold and Women’s Health, suggesting possible market weakness or competitive pressure in those segments.
- Despite raising the earnings outlook, the overall organic revenue growth remains stagnant at approximately 1%, which may not be sufficient to attract investor confidence or sustain long-term growth.
FAQ
What were Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Q3 revenues for fiscal 2025?
Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q3 revenues of $290.3 million, a 2.7% increase from the previous year.
How much did diluted earnings per share increase in Q3 2025?
Diluted earnings per share increased approximately 15% to $1.22 in Q3 2025 compared to the prior year.
What factors contributed to the revenue growth in Q3?
Revenue growth was driven by strong International performance and improved sales for Clear Eyes® products.
What is the updated earnings outlook for fiscal 2025?
The company has raised its full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook, expecting adjusted diluted EPS around $4.50.
What is Prestige Consumer Healthcare's leverage ratio as of Q3 2025?
The company's leverage ratio is currently 2.5x, reflecting strong profitability and positive cash flow management.
$PBH Insider Trading Activity
$PBH insiders have traded $PBH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD M. LOMBARDI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 93,112 shares for an estimated $7,688,005.
- CHRISTINE SACCO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,686 shares for an estimated $2,024,498
- MARY BETH FRITZ (SVP Quality & Regulatory) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,885 shares for an estimated $810,266.
- ADEL MEKHAIL (EVP, Marketing & Sales) sold 9,063 shares for an estimated $743,166
- WILLIAM P'POOL (See Remarks) sold 8,987 shares for an estimated $735,585
$PBH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $PBH stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 566,804 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,866,568
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 252,089 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,685,630
- MORGAN STANLEY added 191,767 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,826,400
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 162,363 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,706,372
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 123,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,934,632
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 117,349 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,163,783
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 100,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,227,736
Revenue of $290.3 million in Q3, up 2.7% versus prior year
Diluted EPS of $1.22 in Q3 increased approximately 15% versus prior year
Reduced leverage to 2.5x in Q3, driven by strong profitability and cash flow
Raising full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months ended December 31, 2024.
“We are pleased with our strong third quarter results that delivered both record quarterly sales and earnings per share. Sales trends benefitted from continued strong International business performance and was further helped by sequentially improved
Clear Eyes
® revenues. Continued robust free cash flow enabled us to pay off all remaining variable debt, allowing for further capital allocation opportunities to drive shareholder value as we approach fiscal 2026,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.
Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $290.3 million increased 2.7% from $282.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The revenue performance versus the prior year comparable period reflected continued strong growth in the International OTC segment, partially offset by declines in the Cough & Cold category. The revenue performance also included sequential sales improvement versus second quarter fiscal 2025 for
Clear Eyes
.
Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $61.0 million compared to the prior year third quarter of $53.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.22 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.06 in the prior year comparable period.
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024
Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 totaled $841.2 million and compared to revenues of $848.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. Revenues decreased 0.8% versus the prior year comparable period. The revenue performance for the first nine months reflected the anticipated limited ability to supply strong demand for
Clear Eyes
and declines in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories, partially offset by continued strong growth in the Gastrointestinal category and International OTC segment.
Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 totaled $164.5 million, or $160.4 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, versus the prior year comparable period net income of $159.9 million. Diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.28 and $3.20, respectively, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.19 in the prior year comparable period.
The adjustment to the first nine months of fiscal 2025 relates to a discrete tax item in the first quarter pertaining to the release of a reserve for an uncertain tax position due to the statute of limitations expiring.
Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.1 million compared to $71.5 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $63.5 million decreased compared to $69.5 million in the prior year third quarter. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $189.7 million, compared to $182.0 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $184.9 million, increasing compared to $175.6 million in the prior year comparable period.
In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares at a total investment of approximately $40.2 million. The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.9 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.5x.
Segment Review
North American OTC Healthcare
: Segment revenues of $238.9 million for the third quarter fiscal 2025 increased 1.0% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $236.6 million. The revenue increase reflected strong GI and Dermatologicals category growth, partially offset by declines in the Cough & Cold category.
For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC Healthcare segment were $711.1 million, which compared to $727.1 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was attributable to higher GI category sales offset by lower sales in the Cough & Cold, Women’s Health, and Oral Care categories, as well as the limited ability to fully supply demand for
Clear Eyes
.
International OTC Healthcare
: Fiscal third quarter 2025 revenues of $51.4 million increased 11.3% compared to $46.2 million reported in the prior year comparable period, and increased 8.3% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The performance was driven by broad-based growth in Australia revenues led by the
Hydralyte®
brand.
For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $130.2 million, an increase of approximately 7.4% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $121.2 million, or approximately 6.2% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The revenue growth was led by strong growth for the
Hydralyte
brand.
Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2025
Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with third quarter performance that delivered improved revenue trends for
Summer’s Eve
and
Clear Eyes,
as well as double-digit earnings growth, resulting from the benefits of our strong free cash flow that enabled debt reduction and share repurchases. Looking at the full-year fiscal 2025, our sales performance year-to-date sets us up well to achieve our fiscal 2025 outlook and for approximately 1% organic revenue growth. Regarding profitability, we are raising our earnings outlook thanks to our strong free cash flows that enabled lower interest expense and shares outstanding.”
“Our proven business strategy continues to deliver strong financial performance and leaves us well positioned to deliver additional shareholder value through our anticipated robust long-term free cash flow generation,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.
Prior Fiscal 2025 Outlook
Current Fiscal 2025 Outlook
Revenue
$1,125 to $1,140 million
$1,128 to $1,132 million
Organic Revenue Growth
Approximately 1%
Approximately 1%
Adjusted Diluted E.P.S.
$4.40 to $4.46
Approximately $4.50
Free Cash Flow
$240 million or more
$240 million or more
Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay
The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2025 results today, February 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at
http://www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com/
. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call
here
to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.
A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," “positioned,” “further” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow the timing and extent of supply chain challenges, and the Company’s ability to maximize shareholder value through its business strategy, generation of free cash flow and capital allocation opportunities. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, evolving U.S. and international tariffs, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at
www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com
.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total Revenues
$
290,317
$
282,741
$
841,244
$
848,366
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales excluding depreciation
127,360
122,794
370,098
369,772
Cost of sales depreciation
1,908
2,009
6,693
5,963
Cost of sales
129,268
124,803
376,791
375,735
Gross profit
161,049
157,938
464,453
472,631
Operating Expenses
Advertising and marketing
37,945
39,466
118,719
115,799
General and administrative
26,182
26,003
81,159
79,687
Depreciation and amortization
4,960
5,637
16,228
16,869
Total operating expenses
69,087
71,106
216,106
212,355
Operating income
91,962
86,832
248,347
260,276
Other expense
Interest expense, net
11,455
16,575
36,873
51,900
Other expense (income), net
353
682
1,244
(327
)
Total other expense, net
11,808
17,257
38,117
51,573
Income before income taxes
80,154
69,575
210,230
208,703
Provision for income taxes
19,122
16,529
45,753
48,822
Net income
$
61,032
$
53,046
$
164,477
$
159,881
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.23
$
1.07
$
3.31
$
3.21
Diluted
$
1.22
$
1.06
$
3.28
$
3.19
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
49,597
49,740
49,711
49,731
Diluted
49,993
50,125
50,085
50,134
Comprehensive income, net of tax:
Currency translation adjustments
(13,628
)
7,465
(5,669
)
3,035
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
(13,628
)
7,465
(5,669
)
3,035
Comprehensive income
$
47,404
$
60,511
$
158,808
$
162,916
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(
In thousands
)
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
50,874
$
46,469
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,667 and $16,377, respectively
167,274
176,775
Inventories
151,516
138,717
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,500
13,082
Total current assets
377,164
375,043
Property, plant and equipment, net
73,524
76,507
Operating lease right-of-use assets
29,658
11,285
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
4,943
1,541
Goodwill
527,219
527,733
Intangible assets, net
2,310,650
2,320,583
Other long-term assets
6,339
5,725
Total Assets
$
3,329,497
$
3,318,417
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
19,506
38,979
Accrued interest payable
15,206
15,763
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
6,018
4,658
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
900
1,494
Other accrued liabilities
60,915
56,154
Total current liabilities
102,545
117,048
Long-term debt, net
991,969
1,125,804
Deferred income tax liabilities
413,276
403,596
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
24,168
7,528
Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
4,077
172
Other long-term liabilities
5,029
9,185
Total Liabilities
1,541,064
1,663,333
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,788,433
1,655,084
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,329,497
$
3,318,417
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net income
$
164,477
$
159,881
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,921
22,832
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
83
231
Deferred and other income taxes
7,278
14,892
Amortization of debt origination costs
1,316
3,726
Stock-based compensation costs
8,424
10,283
Non-cash operating lease cost
5,322
4,494
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
8,874
(7,017
)
Inventories
(13,385
)
13,790
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,558
(2,605
)
Accounts payable
(18,851
)
(23,964
)
Accrued liabilities
4,359
(7,732
)
Operating lease liabilities
(5,721
)
(5,259
)
Other
(988
)
(1,533
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
189,667
182,019
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(4,745
)
(6,407
)
Acquisition and other
(9,228
)
1,300
Net cash used in investing activities
(13,973
)
(5,107
)
Financing Activities
Term loan repayments
(135,000
)
(150,000
)
Payments of debt costs
—
(769
)
Payments of finance leases
(1,899
)
(2,112
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
12,340
10,818
Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding
(5,832
)
(5,508
)
Repurchase of common stock
(40,196
)
(25,000
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(170,587
)
(172,571
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(702
)
785
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,405
5,126
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
46,469
58,489
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
50,874
$
63,615
Interest paid
$
37,427
$
49,666
Income taxes paid
$
33,512
$
38,606
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Business Segments
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
North American
OTC Healthcare
International
OTC Healthcare
Consolidated
Total segment revenues*
$
238,934
$
51,383
$
290,317
Cost of sales
108,067
21,201
129,268
Gross profit
130,867
30,182
161,049
Advertising and marketing
30,995
6,950
37,945
Contribution margin
$
99,872
$
23,232
$
123,104
Other operating expenses
31,142
Operating income
$
91,962
*Intersegment revenues of $0.9 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
North American
OTC Healthcare
International
OTC Healthcare
Consolidated
Total segment revenues*
$
711,061
$
130,183
$
841,244
Cost of sales
321,408
55,383
376,791
Gross profit
389,653
74,800
464,453
Advertising and marketing
99,637
19,082
118,719
Contribution margin
$
290,016
$
55,718
$
345,734
Other operating expenses
97,387
Operating income
$
248,347
*Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
North American
OTC Healthcare
International
OTC Healthcare
Consolidated
Total segment revenues*
$
236,565
$
46,176
$
282,741
Cost of sales
106,090
18,713
124,803
Gross profit
130,475
27,463
157,938
Advertising and marketing
33,917
5,549
39,466
Contribution margin
$
96,558
$
21,914
$
118,472
Other operating expenses
31,640
Operating income
$
86,832
*Intersegment revenues of $0.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
North American
OTC Healthcare
International
OTC Healthcare
Consolidated
Total segment revenues*
$
727,131
$
121,235
$
848,366
Cost of sales
323,632
52,103
375,735
Gross profit
403,499
69,132
472,631
Advertising and marketing
100,707
15,092
115,799
Contribution margin
$
302,792
$
54,040
$
356,832
Other operating expenses
96,556
Operating income
$
260,276
* Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.
These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.
NGFMs Defined
We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:
Non-GAAP Organic Revenues
: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage
: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.
Non-GAAP EBITDA
: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.
Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin
: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
: GAAP Net Income adjusted for a normalized tax rate.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS
: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.
Net Debt
: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,000,000 at December 31, 2024) less cash and cash equivalents ($50,874 at December 31, 2024). Amounts in thousands.
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
GAAP Total Revenues
$
290,317
$
282,741
$
841,244
$
848,366
Revenue Change
2.7
%
(0.8
)%
Adjustments:
Impact of foreign currency exchange rates
—
1,114
—
780
Total adjustments
—
1,114
—
780
Non-GAAP Organic Revenues
$
290,317
$
283,855
$
841,244
$
849,146
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change
2.3
%
(0.9
)%
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
GAAP Net Income
$
61,032
$
53,046
$
164,477
$
159,881
Interest expense, net
11,455
16,575
36,873
51,900
Provision for income taxes
19,122
16,529
45,753
48,822
Depreciation and amortization
6,868
7,646
22,921
22,832
Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
98,477
$
93,796
$
270,024
$
283,435
Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin
33.9
%
33.2
%
32.1
%
33.4
%
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2024
2024
Diluted
EPS
2023
2023
Diluted
EPS
2024
2024
Diluted
EPS
2023
2023
Diluted
EPS
(In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS
$
61,032
$
1.22
$
53,046
$
1.06
$
164,477
$
3.28
$
159,881
$
3.19
Adjustments:
Normalized tax rate adjustment
(1)
—
—
—
—
(4,030
)
(0.08
)
—
—
Total adjustments
—
—
—
—
(4,030
)
(0.08
)
—
—
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
61,032
$
1.22
$
53,046
$
1.06
$
160,447
$
3.20
$
159,881
$
3.19
(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands)
GAAP Net Income
$
61,032
$
53,046
$
164,477
$
159,881
Adjustments:
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows
14,973
18,408
45,344
56,458
Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows
(10,914
)
18
(20,154
)
(34,320
)
Total adjustments
4,059
18,426
25,190
22,138
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities
65,091
71,472
189,667
182,019
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,566
)
(1,996
)
(4,745
)
(6,407
)
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
$
63,525
$
69,476
$
184,922
$
175,612
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025
:
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP EPS to Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS:
Projected FY'25 GAAP Diluted EPS
$
4.58
Adjustments:
Normalized tax rate adjustment
(1)
(0.08
)
Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
4.50
(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:
(In millions)
Projected FY'25 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities
$
250
Additions to property and equipment for cash
(10
)
Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
$
240
