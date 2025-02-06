News & Insights

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Q3 Revenue of $290.3 Million and Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

February 06, 2025 — 06:11 am EST

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q3 revenue of $290.3 million, a 2.7% increase, with diluted EPS rising 15% to $1.22.

Quiver AI Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported a revenue of $290.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a 2.7% increase compared to the prior year. Diluted earnings per share rose approximately 15% to $1.22, while net income for the quarter reached $61.0 million, up from $53.0 million in the same period last year. The company reduced its leverage ratio to 2.5x, attributed to strong profitability and cash flow, allowing for full repayment of remaining variable debt. Prestige has raised its full-year earnings outlook, projecting around $1,128 to $1,132 million in revenue and adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $4.50, driven by solid performance in its international business and improvements in sales from its Clear Eyes brand.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue of $290.3 million in Q3, up 2.7% versus prior year signifies continued growth and resilience in sales performance.
  • Diluted EPS of $1.22 in Q3 increased approximately 15% versus prior year, indicating strong profitability and effective cost management.
  • Reduced leverage to 2.5x in Q3, highlighting improved financial health due to strong profitability and cash flow.
  • Raising full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook reflects confidence in business strategy and operational performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.
  • Declines noted in key product categories such as Cough & Cold and Women’s Health, suggesting possible market weakness or competitive pressure in those segments.
  • Despite raising the earnings outlook, the overall organic revenue growth remains stagnant at approximately 1%, which may not be sufficient to attract investor confidence or sustain long-term growth.

FAQ

What were Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Q3 revenues for fiscal 2025?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported Q3 revenues of $290.3 million, a 2.7% increase from the previous year.

How much did diluted earnings per share increase in Q3 2025?

Diluted earnings per share increased approximately 15% to $1.22 in Q3 2025 compared to the prior year.

What factors contributed to the revenue growth in Q3?

Revenue growth was driven by strong International performance and improved sales for Clear Eyes® products.

What is the updated earnings outlook for fiscal 2025?

The company has raised its full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook, expecting adjusted diluted EPS around $4.50.

What is Prestige Consumer Healthcare's leverage ratio as of Q3 2025?

The company's leverage ratio is currently 2.5x, reflecting strong profitability and positive cash flow management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PBH Insider Trading Activity

$PBH insiders have traded $PBH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD M. LOMBARDI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 93,112 shares for an estimated $7,688,005.
  • CHRISTINE SACCO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 24,686 shares for an estimated $2,024,498
  • MARY BETH FRITZ (SVP Quality & Regulatory) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,885 shares for an estimated $810,266.
  • ADEL MEKHAIL (EVP, Marketing & Sales) sold 9,063 shares for an estimated $743,166
  • WILLIAM P'POOL (See Remarks) sold 8,987 shares for an estimated $735,585

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $PBH stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 566,804 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,866,568
  • BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 252,089 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,685,630
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 191,767 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,826,400
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 162,363 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,706,372
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 123,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,934,632
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 117,349 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,163,783
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 100,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,227,736

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




  • Revenue of $290.3 million in Q3, up 2.7% versus prior year


  • Diluted EPS of $1.22 in Q3 increased approximately 15% versus prior year


  • Reduced leverage to 2.5x in Q3, driven by strong profitability and cash flow


  • Raising full-year fiscal 2025 earnings outlook



TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months ended December 31, 2024.



“We are pleased with our strong third quarter results that delivered both record quarterly sales and earnings per share. Sales trends benefitted from continued strong International business performance and was further helped by sequentially improved

Clear Eyes

® revenues. Continued robust free cash flow enabled us to pay off all remaining variable debt, allowing for further capital allocation opportunities to drive shareholder value as we approach fiscal 2026,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.




Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2024



Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $290.3 million increased 2.7% from $282.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The revenue performance versus the prior year comparable period reflected continued strong growth in the International OTC segment, partially offset by declines in the Cough & Cold category. The revenue performance also included sequential sales improvement versus second quarter fiscal 2025 for

Clear Eyes

.



Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $61.0 million compared to the prior year third quarter of $53.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.22 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.06 in the prior year comparable period.




Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024



Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 totaled $841.2 million and compared to revenues of $848.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. Revenues decreased 0.8% versus the prior year comparable period. The revenue performance for the first nine months reflected the anticipated limited ability to supply strong demand for

Clear Eyes

and declines in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories, partially offset by continued strong growth in the Gastrointestinal category and International OTC segment.



Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 totaled $164.5 million, or $160.4 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, versus the prior year comparable period net income of $159.9 million. Diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.28 and $3.20, respectively, for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.19 in the prior year comparable period.



The adjustment to the first nine months of fiscal 2025 relates to a discrete tax item in the first quarter pertaining to the release of a reserve for an uncertain tax position due to the statute of limitations expiring.




Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet



The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $65.1 million compared to $71.5 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $63.5 million decreased compared to $69.5 million in the prior year third quarter. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $189.7 million, compared to $182.0 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2025 was $184.9 million, increasing compared to $175.6 million in the prior year comparable period.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares at a total investment of approximately $40.2 million. The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.9 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.5x.




Segment Review




North American OTC Healthcare

: Segment revenues of $238.9 million for the third quarter fiscal 2025 increased 1.0% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $236.6 million. The revenue increase reflected strong GI and Dermatologicals category growth, partially offset by declines in the Cough & Cold category.



For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC Healthcare segment were $711.1 million, which compared to $727.1 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was attributable to higher GI category sales offset by lower sales in the Cough & Cold, Women’s Health, and Oral Care categories, as well as the limited ability to fully supply demand for

Clear Eyes

.




International OTC Healthcare

: Fiscal third quarter 2025 revenues of $51.4 million increased 11.3% compared to $46.2 million reported in the prior year comparable period, and increased 8.3% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The performance was driven by broad-based growth in Australia revenues led by the

Hydralyte®

brand.



For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $130.2 million, an increase of approximately 7.4% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $121.2 million, or approximately 6.2% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The revenue growth was led by strong growth for the

Hydralyte

brand.




Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2025



Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with third quarter performance that delivered improved revenue trends for

Summer’s Eve

and

Clear Eyes,

as well as double-digit earnings growth, resulting from the benefits of our strong free cash flow that enabled debt reduction and share repurchases. Looking at the full-year fiscal 2025, our sales performance year-to-date sets us up well to achieve our fiscal 2025 outlook and for approximately 1% organic revenue growth. Regarding profitability, we are raising our earnings outlook thanks to our strong free cash flows that enabled lower interest expense and shares outstanding.”



“Our proven business strategy continues to deliver strong financial performance and leaves us well positioned to deliver additional shareholder value through our anticipated robust long-term free cash flow generation,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Prior Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Current Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue
$1,125 to $1,140 million
$1,128 to $1,132 million

Organic Revenue Growth
Approximately 1%
Approximately 1%

Adjusted Diluted E.P.S.
$4.40 to $4.46
Approximately $4.50

Free Cash Flow
$240 million or more
$240 million or more





Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay



The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2025 results today, February 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at

http://www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com/

. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call

here

to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.



A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.




Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information



In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.




Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," “positioned,” “further” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow the timing and extent of supply chain challenges, and the Company’s ability to maximize shareholder value through its business strategy, generation of free cash flow and capital allocation opportunities. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, evolving U.S. and international tariffs, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at


www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com


.



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income





(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


December 31,


Nine Months Ended


December 31,




(In thousands, except per share data)



2024




2023



2024




2023


Total Revenues

$
290,317


$
282,741

$
841,244


$
848,366











Cost of Sales








Cost of sales excluding depreciation


127,360



122,794


370,098



369,772

Cost of sales depreciation


1,908



2,009


6,693



5,963

Cost of sales


129,268



124,803


376,791



375,735

Gross profit


161,049



157,938


464,453



472,631











Operating Expenses








Advertising and marketing


37,945



39,466


118,719



115,799

General and administrative


26,182



26,003


81,159



79,687

Depreciation and amortization


4,960



5,637


16,228



16,869

Total operating expenses


69,087



71,106


216,106



212,355

Operating income


91,962



86,832


248,347



260,276











Other expense








Interest expense, net


11,455



16,575


36,873



51,900

Other expense (income), net


353



682


1,244



(327
)

Total other expense, net


11,808



17,257


38,117



51,573

Income before income taxes


80,154



69,575


210,230



208,703

Provision for income taxes


19,122



16,529


45,753



48,822

Net income

$
61,032


$
53,046

$
164,477


$
159,881










Earnings per share:








Basic

$
1.23


$
1.07

$
3.31


$
3.21

Diluted

$
1.22


$
1.06

$
3.28


$
3.19










Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic


49,597



49,740


49,711



49,731

Diluted


49,993



50,125


50,085



50,134










Comprehensive income, net of tax:








Currency translation adjustments


(13,628
)


7,465


(5,669
)


3,035

Total other comprehensive (loss) income


(13,628
)


7,465


(5,669
)


3,035

Comprehensive income

$
47,404


$
60,511

$
158,808


$
162,916























































































































































































































































































Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)



(





In thousands





)

December 31,


2024


March 31,


2024






Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
50,874

$
46,469

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,667 and $16,377, respectively

167,274


176,775

Inventories

151,516


138,717

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,500


13,082

Total current assets

377,164


375,043





Property, plant and equipment, net

73,524


76,507

Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,658


11,285

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

4,943


1,541

Goodwill

527,219


527,733

Intangible assets, net

2,310,650


2,320,583

Other long-term assets

6,339


5,725

Total Assets
$
3,329,497

$
3,318,417






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable

19,506


38,979

Accrued interest payable

15,206


15,763

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

6,018


4,658

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

900


1,494

Other accrued liabilities

60,915


56,154

Total current liabilities

102,545


117,048





Long-term debt, net

991,969


1,125,804

Deferred income tax liabilities

413,276


403,596

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

24,168


7,528

Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

4,077


172

Other long-term liabilities

5,029


9,185

Total Liabilities

1,541,064


1,663,333





Total Stockholders' Equity

1,788,433


1,655,084

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
3,329,497

$
3,318,417































































































































































































































































































































































































Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended December 31,




(In thousands)


2024




2023


Operating Activities



Net income
$
164,477


$
159,881

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

22,921



22,832

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

83



231

Deferred and other income taxes

7,278



14,892

Amortization of debt origination costs

1,316



3,726

Stock-based compensation costs

8,424



10,283

Non-cash operating lease cost

5,322



4,494

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable

8,874



(7,017
)

Inventories

(13,385
)


13,790

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,558



(2,605
)

Accounts payable

(18,851
)


(23,964
)

Accrued liabilities

4,359



(7,732
)

Operating lease liabilities

(5,721
)


(5,259
)

Other

(988
)


(1,533
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

189,667



182,019






Investing Activities



Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(4,745
)


(6,407
)

Acquisition and other

(9,228
)


1,300

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,973
)


(5,107
)






Financing Activities



Term loan repayments

(135,000
)


(150,000
)

Payments of debt costs






(769
)

Payments of finance leases

(1,899
)


(2,112
)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12,340



10,818

Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding

(5,832
)


(5,508
)

Repurchase of common stock

(40,196
)


(25,000
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(170,587
)


(172,571
)





Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(702
)


785

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,405



5,126

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

46,469



58,489

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
50,874


$
63,615

Interest paid
$
37,427


$
49,666

Income taxes paid
$
33,512


$
38,606








































































































Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income




Business Segments





(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2024




(In thousands)

North American


OTC Healthcare


International


OTC Healthcare


Consolidated

Total segment revenues*
$
238,934

$
51,383

$
290,317

Cost of sales

108,067


21,201


129,268

Gross profit

130,867


30,182


161,049

Advertising and marketing

30,995


6,950


37,945

Contribution margin
$
99,872

$
23,232

$
123,104

Other operating expenses





31,142

Operating income




$
91,962


*Intersegment revenues of $0.9 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024




(In thousands)

North American


OTC Healthcare


International


OTC Healthcare


Consolidated

Total segment revenues*
$
711,061

$
130,183

$
841,244

Cost of sales

321,408


55,383


376,791

Gross profit

389,653


74,800


464,453

Advertising and marketing

99,637


19,082


118,719

Contribution margin
$
290,016

$
55,718

$
345,734

Other operating expenses





97,387

Operating income




$
248,347


*Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.







Three Months Ended December 31, 2023




(In thousands)

North American


OTC Healthcare


International


OTC Healthcare


Consolidated

Total segment revenues*
$
236,565

$
46,176

$
282,741

Cost of sales

106,090


18,713


124,803

Gross profit

130,475


27,463


157,938

Advertising and marketing

33,917


5,549


39,466

Contribution margin
$
96,558

$
21,914

$
118,472

Other operating expenses





31,640

Operating income




$
86,832


*Intersegment revenues of $0.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023




(In thousands)

North American


OTC Healthcare


International


OTC Healthcare


Consolidated

Total segment revenues*
$
727,131

$
121,235

$
848,366

Cost of sales

323,632


52,103


375,735

Gross profit

403,499


69,132


472,631

Advertising and marketing

100,707


15,092


115,799

Contribution margin
$
302,792

$
54,040

$
356,832

Other operating expenses





96,556

Operating income




$
260,276


* Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.






About Non-GAAP Financial Measures





In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.



These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.






NGFMs Defined





We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:





  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenues

    : GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.



  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage

    : Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.



  • Non-GAAP EBITDA

    : GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.



  • Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin

    : Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.



  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

    : GAAP Net Income adjusted for a normalized tax rate.



  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

    : Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.



  • Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

    : Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.



  • Net Debt

    : Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,000,000 at December 31, 2024) less cash and cash equivalents ($50,874 at December 31, 2024). Amounts in thousands.



The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.




Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Nine Months Ended


December 31,




2024




2023



2024



2023




(In thousands)







GAAP Total Revenues
$
290,317


$
282,741

$
841,244

$
848,366

Revenue Change

2.7
%



(0.8
)%


Adjustments:







Impact of foreign currency exchange rates






1,114






780

Total adjustments






1,114






780

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues
$
290,317


$
283,855

$
841,244

$
849,146

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change

2.3
%



(0.9
)%





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Nine Months Ended


December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023




(In thousands)







GAAP Net Income
$
61,032


$
53,046


$
164,477


$
159,881

Interest expense, net

11,455



16,575



36,873



51,900

Provision for income taxes

19,122



16,529



45,753



48,822

Depreciation and amortization

6,868



7,646



22,921



22,832

Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
98,477


$
93,796


$
270,024


$
283,435

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin

33.9
%


33.2
%


32.1
%


33.4
%





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended December 31,


Nine Months Ended December 31,




2024

2024


Diluted


EPS



2023

2023


Diluted


EPS



2024


2024


Diluted


EPS



2023

2023


Diluted


EPS




(In thousands, except per share data)











GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS
$
61,032
$
1.22

$
53,046
$
1.06

$
164,477

$
3.28


$
159,881
$
3.19


Adjustments:











Normalized tax rate adjustment

(1)















(4,030
)

(0.08
)







Total adjustments















(4,030
)

(0.08
)







Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
61,032
$
1.22

$
53,046
$
1.06

$
160,447

$
3.20


$
159,881
$
3.19


(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.




Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Nine Months Ended


December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023




(In thousands)







GAAP Net Income
$
61,032


$
53,046


$
164,477


$
159,881


Adjustments:







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows

14,973



18,408



45,344



56,458

Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows

(10,914
)


18



(20,154
)


(34,320
)

Total adjustments

4,059



18,426



25,190



22,138

GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities

65,091



71,472



189,667



182,019

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,566
)


(1,996
)


(4,745
)


(6,407
)

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
$
63,525


$
69,476


$
184,922


$
175,612






Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025



:




Reconciliation of Projected GAAP EPS to Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS:


























Projected FY'25 GAAP Diluted EPS
$
4.58


Adjustments:

Normalized tax rate adjustment

(1)

(0.08
)

Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
4.50


(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.




Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:




























(In millions)

Projected FY'25 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities
$
250

Additions to property and equipment for cash

(10
)

Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
$
240


Investor Relations Contact


Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819



irinquiries@prestigebrands.com










Stocks mentioned

PBH

