Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings on August 7, 2025

Prestige Consumer Healthcare will release fiscal Q1 2026 earnings on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. announced that it will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter earnings on August 7, 2025, prior to market opening. A conference call to discuss the earnings will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET that day, accessible via a live internet webcast on the company's Investor Relations page. Participants can also register for dial-in details if they prefer to join by phone, and are encouraged to connect 10 minutes early. A replay of the call will be available for about a week afterward. Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets a variety of consumer healthcare products, including brands like Monistat, BC, and Dramamine, across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and other international markets.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2026 first quarter earnings release on Thursday, August 7, 2025 before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.





To participate in the live Internet webcast of the conference call, it can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of



www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com



. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call



here



to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start.





A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.







About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.







Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat



®



and Summer’s Eve



®



women's health products, BC



®



and Goody's



®



pain relievers, Clear Eyes



®



and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek



®



specialty oral care products, Dramamine



®



motion sickness treatments, Fleet



®



enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic



®



and Luden's



®



sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W



®



wart treatments, Little Remedies



®



pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste



®



diaper rash ointments, Nix



®



lice treatment, Debrox



®



earwax remover, Gaviscon



®



antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte



®



rehydration products and the Fess



®



line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at





www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.