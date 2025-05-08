Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $50.12 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $49.45 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65.89 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $296.51 million from $276.99 million last year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.12 Mln. vs. $49.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $296.51 Mln vs. $276.99 Mln last year.

