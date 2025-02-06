Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $61.03 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $53.05 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.03 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $290.3 million from $282.7 million last year.

