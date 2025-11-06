Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.21 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $54.37 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.47 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $274.11 million from $283.78 million last year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.21 Mln. vs. $54.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $274.11 Mln vs. $283.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.54 - $4.58 Full year revenue guidance: $1,100 - $1,115 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.