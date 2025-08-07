Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) released a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $47.5 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $49.1 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.5 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to $249.5 million from $267.1 million last year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.58 Full year revenue guidance: $.1-$1.115 Bln

