Prestige Consumer Healthcare Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PBH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (Symbol: PBH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.92, changing hands as high as $60.22 per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBH's low point in its 52 week range is $55.96 per share, with $68.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.00.

