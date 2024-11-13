Prestal Holdings Navigates Transformation Amidst Economic Challenges

Pental Ltd. (AU:PTL) has released an update.

Prestal Holdings Limited experienced a transformative year in 2024, highlighted by the $60 million sale of its Consumer Products business and a subsequent $54.5 million return to shareholders. Despite challenges from high interest rates and inflation, the company implemented cost-saving measures, resulting in a 12% reduction in operating costs and improved margins. Prestal continues to invest in future growth with strategic initiatives like a new eCommerce platform and expanded product ranges, positioning itself for success as market conditions improve.

