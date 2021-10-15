Pressure to devalue Brazil real to ease in 2022, cenbank official says

By Marcela Ayres and Jose Gomes Neto

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil central bank monetary policy director Bruno Serra said on Friday the bank expects pressures to devalue the real to ease next year and discussed forex intervention.

During Serra's speech, the real rose against the dollar and by late morning was up 1.28% at 5.4447 per dollar. It was the best performer among 33 currencies against the dollar.

Serra said the bank has been intervening in the forex market since the end of September, having already sold $3.5 billion. The main reason for the real devaluation currently, according to Serra, is the risk to fiscal sustainability.

He also mentioned that over the last two years, Brazilian companies have been repaying foreign debt, and that reduced normal levels of inflows. Serra expects this movement to end next year with around $20 billion in annual inflows. That would reduce the devaluation pressure over the real.

Serra said Brazilian investors sending their savings abroad to diversify investments have also weighed on the forex market. The central bank director said Brazilians send around $600 million a month abroad to invest, and the accumulated volume has reached $12 billion.

Serra also said he expects the real to rise against the dollar over the next months as liquidity improves and investors begin to react to higher interest rate differentials after recent Brazilian interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia and Jose Gomes Neto in Sao Paulo, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.