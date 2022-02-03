Pressure mounts for Guyana to ready new oil contract model -vice president

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oil discoveries in Guyana are increasing the pressure on the government to have ready a new profit-sharing agreement for companies moving projects from the exploration to the production phase, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday.

Canada-based producer CGX Energy OYL.V and its parent company Frontera Energy FEC.TO earlier this week announced an oil and gas discovery at the Kawa-1 well off Guyana and said they will drill a second well later this year.

The finding comes after oil giant Exxon Mobil XOM.N, U.S.-based Hess Corp HES.N and China's CNOOC 0883.HK confirmed over 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas resources in the South American country's massive Stabroek block.

The profit sharing agreement (PSA) signed by Guyana's previous government with the Exxon-led consortium has been called weak by some analysts and experts. It gives the nation less than 20% of oil profits.

The government of President Irfaan Ali has promised to this year green-light a new contract model for future oil developments.

"CGX has found oil. There may be now increased pressure a bit to move swiftly to a new model PSA," Jagdeo said in a press conference. "That would correct many of the things we found wrong with the one that was signed with Exxon."

Jagdeo has said the new PSA will give Guyana a fair share of the proceeds and see increased royalty and taxes, compared with the previously signed agreements for the Stabroek block.

Guyana is also weighing creating a national oil company that could develop areas returned by private firms that have failed to confirm reserves, the Vice President said.

The government said an auction to offer those returned areas, along with blocks so far unawarded, will be launched in the third quarter, and the new PSA model should be ready by then.

Guyana could also finance seismic work in unexplored areas to increase their profile before the auction, the official said.

(Reporting by Neil Marks, writing by Marianna Parraga, editing by Lincoln Feast.)

