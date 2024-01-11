Pressure BioSciences To Acquire Uncle Bud's - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Uncle Bud's. The combined company intends to become a provider of topicals and other consumer products, leveraging PBIO's UltraShear technology platform for nanoemulsified products.

Uncle Bud's stockholders will be entitled to receive preferred stock of PBIO that is convertible into shares of PBIO common stock and no cash at the closing. Also, the companies agreed to an earnout for additional shares of PBIO common stock based on the achievement of results in 2024.

