Press Release: Wyden Proposes Legislation to Mandate Identification for ICE Officers During Enforcement Actions

Senator Ron Wyden introduced legislation requiring ICE officers to display visible identification during enforcement actions for public safety.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has introduced a new bill aimed at ensuring immigration enforcement officers display clear identification during their public enforcement activities. The proposed legislation, named the Visible Identification Standards for Immigration-Based Law Enforcement (VISIBLE) Act, seeks to improve transparency and public safety by requiring officers to wear visible badges with their names or badge numbers. Wyden expressed concerns over current practices that allow officers to operate in unmarked gear, stating that such actions "sow fear and distrust into the hearts of our communities" and create opportunities for impersonation of federal agents.

The VISIBLE Act would also prohibit the use of non-medical face coverings that obscure an officer's identity, while still allowing for exceptions in specific circumstances. The bill aims to apply to various enforcement personnel within the Department of Homeland Security, including Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It is co-sponsored by several other Democratic senators and is supported by organizations such as the ACLU. Additionally, Wyden has joined 13 colleagues in a letter addressed to the Department of Homeland Security, requesting information regarding the agency's enforcement tactics that allegedly incite fear in various communities.

