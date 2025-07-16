Press Release: Wyden, Bennet, and Beyer Reintroduce Bill to Modernize Unemployment Insurance

Wyden, Bennet, and Beyer reintroduced a bill to modernize unemployment insurance, enhancing benefits and coverage for workers nationwide.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Michael Bennet, along with Representative Don Beyer, have reintroduced a bill aimed at overhauling the unemployment insurance system. The proposed legislation seeks to update benefits, reduce state disparities, create permanent aid for self-employed individuals, and link extended benefits to economic conditions.

Wyden emphasized the necessity of modernizing unemployment insurance, stating, "American workers who become unemployed... shouldn't have to worry about putting food on the table." Bennet noted the struggle many face in accessing benefits, pointing to the need for a more cohesive system.

The bill is co-sponsored by several prominent lawmakers and aims to ensure adequate support for workers, including provisions for a $250 Jobseeker Allowance and additional benefits for dependents. Supporters argue these updates are crucial for better preparing the workforce for potential economic downturns.

Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Donald S. Beyer, Jr. is worth $106.8M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 11th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Beyer has approximately $808.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Bill Proposals

Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Fundraising

Donald S. Beyer, Jr. recently disclosed $343.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 208th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 72.9% came from individual donors.

Beyer disclosed $247.1K of spending. This was the 173rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Beyer disclosed $681.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 337th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

