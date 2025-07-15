Press Release: Wyden and Warren Question Social Security Commissioner on Staffing Shortfalls

Senators Wyden and Warren criticize the Social Security Commissioner for understaffing issues impacting service delivery.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren are pressing Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano regarding reports of the agency reallocating field office staff to address long phone wait times. They assert that this move exacerbates existing staffing shortages, impacting in-person service for Social Security beneficiaries.

Wyden and Warren emphasized that the changes are a breach of staffing commitments and reflect a deterioration of services since workforce cuts were implemented. The senators are seeking clarification on the agency's plans to improve staffing and service delivery.

