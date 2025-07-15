Press Release: Wyden and Merkley Join Senate Democrats Urging Trump Administration to Address Immigration Hearing Concerns

Senators Wyden and Merkley criticize the Trump administration for using immigration hearings to deport individuals without due process.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, along with 21 Senate Democrats, have expressed concerns regarding recent actions by the Trump administration that allegedly misuse immigration court hearings. They highlighted the termination of immigration cases and deportations performed without due process in a letter addressed to top officials including Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The senators noted, "We are extremely concerned by reports of a recent initiative to arrest and detain noncitizens at their immigration court hearings." They argue such actions severely impede the ability of noncitizens to defend themselves in court, presenting them with a precarious choice that could lead to swift deportation.

Wyden and Merkley, along with other senators, emphasized the legal and ethical implications of these practices, stating that they foster chaos within the immigration system while failing to enhance community safety.

