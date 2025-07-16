Press Release: Wyden and Merkley Introduce Legislation to Protect Consumers from Online Subscription Traps

Senators Wyden and Merkley introduce legislation to protect consumers from deceptive online subscription practices.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, alongside colleagues, have reintroduced the Consumer Online Payment Transparency and Integrity (OPT-IN) Act aimed at protecting consumers from online subscription traps, such as confusing automatic renewals and free trials that convert into paid subscriptions without clear consent.

The bill seeks to mandate companies to obtain explicit consent from consumers before initiating recurring charges, reversing the current "opt-out" approach. Wyden stated, "Unexpected charges and confusing websites can make unsubscribing from a service a headache," emphasizing the need for clearer practices for consumers.

Also, the proposed legislation would allow the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to oversee contracts with automatic renewals and empower consumers to easily request refunds for unauthorized charges. The bill is supported by several consumer advocacy groups and aims to address deceptive practices prevalent in online marketing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ron Wyden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ron Wyden is worth $20.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 52nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wyden has approximately $11.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ron Wyden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ron Wyden:

S.2178: Equal Dignity for Married Taxpayers Act of 2025

S.2159: Tech Safety for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Act

S.2095: PARTNERSHIPS Act

S.2094: Basis Shifting is a Rip-off Act

S.2059: Keeping Obstetrics Local Act

S.2021: Close the Round-Tripping Loophole Act

You can track bills proposed by Ron Wyden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Ron Wyden Fundraising

Ron Wyden recently disclosed $160.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 430th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.5% came from individual donors.

Wyden disclosed $317.4K of spending. This was the 126th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wyden disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 173rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ron Wyden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.