Press Release: Womack Chairs Subcommittee Markup of FY26 Transportation and Housing Act

Steve Womack led a Subcommittee markup of the FY26 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Act.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 14, 2025, Congressman Steve Womack, the Chairman of the House Appropriations Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD) Subcommittee, led the markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 bill, which was subsequently approved by the Subcommittee. Womack stated, “This bill represents a responsible approach that prioritizes core infrastructure needs, maintains an essential safety net for our most vulnerable citizens, and implements the fiscal discipline and regulatory relief that the American people demanded in the last election.” He expressed confidence that the decisions made in the bill would positively impact every Congressional district while addressing spending and regulatory concerns.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole also emphasized the importance of the measure, indicating that it would “build stronger, travel safer, and support American communities” through local development initiatives and housing assistance. The bill is designed to continue the legacy of investment in infrastructure and innovation to promote long-term growth. For further details, including full remarks and a summary of the bill, links to additional resources are available in the original announcement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Steve Womack Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Steve Womack is worth $365.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 375th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Womack has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Steve Womack's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Womack.

Steve Womack Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Steve Womack:

H.R.3028: Duty Drawback Clarification Act

H.R.2615: Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act

H.R.2312: Tipped Employee Protection Act

H.R.1107: Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025

H.R.715: BNA Fairness Act

H.R.597: PURR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Steve Womack on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Womack.

Steve Womack Fundraising

Steve Womack recently disclosed $10.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 7th, 2025. This was the 51st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Womack disclosed $8.6K of spending. This was the 63rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Womack disclosed $2.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 217th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Steve Womack's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

