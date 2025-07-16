Press Release: Wittman Votes to Advance National Defense Authorization Act, Emphasizing Support for Virginia Shipbuilding

Congressman Rob Wittman supports the National Defense Authorization Act, emphasizing investments in military resources and Virginia shipbuilding.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Rob Wittman of Virginia expressed support for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026, emphasizing its critical role in strengthening U.S. military capabilities amid rising global tensions. Wittman stated that the NDAA includes vital investments for troops and modernization efforts of the defense industrial base.

The legislation is structured to advance technological solutions and streamline the defense acquisition process, aiming to ensure swift access to essential military resources. Wittman highlighted the importance of supporting Virginia's workforce, particularly through projects related to naval shipbuilding.

Key provisions outlined in the NDAA focus on increasing troop pay, enhancing military families' resources, and bolstering aviation and naval forces. Wittman pointed out that a significant investment of over $1.6 billion is designated for military construction projects in Virginia, aimed at maintaining the state's pivotal role in national defense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert J. Wittman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert J. Wittman is worth $5.4M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 138th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wittman has approximately $850.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert J. Wittman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wittman.

Robert J. Wittman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert J. Wittman:

H.R.2969: Finding ORE Act

H.R.2091: Chesapeake Bay Conservation Acceleration Act of 2025

H.R.1151: Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act

H.R.906: Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act

H.R.556: Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2025

H.R.555: Veterans Affairs Transfer of Information and Sharing of Disability Examination Procedures With DOD Doctors Act

You can track bills proposed by Robert J. Wittman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wittman.

Robert J. Wittman Fundraising

Robert J. Wittman recently disclosed $427.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 166th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 66.8% came from individual donors.

Wittman disclosed $189.1K of spending. This was the 240th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wittman disclosed $2.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 111th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert J. Wittman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

