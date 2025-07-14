Press Release: Wittman, Min, Baldwin, and Murkowski Propose Bipartisan Legislation to Reauthorize NOAA's Digital Coast Program

Bipartisan legislation introduced to reauthorize NOAA's Digital Coast Program, enhancing coastal community resilience through data and resources.

On July 11, 2025, a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers, including Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA), Congressman Dave Min (D-CA), Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), introduced the Digital Coast Reauthorization Act. This legislation aims to reauthorize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Digital Coast Program, which provides vital open-access data and tools to help coastal communities address challenges such as extreme weather and climate change. According to Congressman Wittman, “this vital program collects and distributes data that will help mitigate future weather-related issues and provides communities with the tools they need to expand and plan for the future.”

Other lawmakers highlighted the importance of the Digital Coast Program in creating jobs and providing essential resources. Congressman Min noted that the program is essential for addressing the threats posed by climate change, while Senator Baldwin emphasized the need for tools and information to protect the Great Lakes. The bill has broad support from various organizations, signaling its importance for coastal management and community resilience, with endorsements from the American Planning Association and the National Association of Counties among others. Chad Berginnis, Executive Director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers, also applauded the bill’s introduction, stating that it would ensure continued access to resources that help manage flood risks and promote responsible development.

Robert J. Wittman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert J. Wittman is worth $5.4M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 137th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wittman has approximately $885.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert J. Wittman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wittman.

Robert J. Wittman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert J. Wittman:

H.R.2969: Finding ORE Act

H.R.2091: Chesapeake Bay Conservation Acceleration Act of 2025

H.R.1151: Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act

H.R.906: Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act

H.R.556: Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2025

H.R.555: Veterans Affairs Transfer of Information and Sharing of Disability Examination Procedures With DOD Doctors Act

You can track bills proposed by Robert J. Wittman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wittman.

Robert J. Wittman Fundraising

Robert J. Wittman recently disclosed $480.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 124th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 50.8% came from individual donors.

Wittman disclosed $158.8K of spending. This was the 262nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wittman disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 142nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert J. Wittman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

