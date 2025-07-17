Press Release: Welch Votes Against Proposed Cuts to Global Health and Public Media Funding

Senator Welch voted against a bill to defund global health, public media, and humanitarian assistance programs.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) voted against a rescissions bill proposed by President Trump, which would cut over $9 billion in funding for global health, public media, and foreign aid. Welch criticized the bill as a "reckless abandonment" of bipartisan agreements, stating, "The cuts to public media, global health, [and] peacekeeping missions... will hurt hundreds of millions of people." He emphasized the essential services that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and various humanitarian agencies provide.

Welch also supported amendments aimed at protecting funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and restoring financial aid for global health initiatives. He expressed concern that the cuts would negatively affect critical programs like UNICEF and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. The bill passed around 2:30 AM on Thursday, with Welch declaring, "We must not abandon the people we represent and the right they have to public broadcasting."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Peter Welch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Peter Welch is worth $9.8M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 91st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Welch has approximately $6.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Peter Welch's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Welch.

Peter Welch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Peter Welch:

S.2281: A bill to direct the Secretary of Agriculture to establish a program to provide to rural communities technical assistance in recovering from disasters, and for other purposes.

S.2276: A bill to address patent thickets.

S.2247: A bill to enhance local capacity and expand local control over the disaster response, recovery, and preparedness process, to guarantee stable Federal funding streams for disaster-impacted communities, and for other purposes.

S.2077: Expanded Coverage for Former Foster Youth Act

S.2023: Bicycle Commuter Act of 2025

S.1628: Improving Access to Nutrition Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Peter Welch on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Welch.

Peter Welch Fundraising

Peter Welch recently disclosed $16.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 690th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 64.3% came from individual donors.

Welch disclosed $77.4K of spending. This was the 495th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Welch disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 165th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Peter Welch's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.