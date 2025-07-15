Press Release: Webster Supports Coast Guard Authorization Act Advancements

House committee approves the Coast Guard Authorization Act to enhance maritime security and establish a Secretary of the Coast Guard.

On July 15, 2025, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved H.R. 4275, the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025. This legislation aims to enhance maritime security and create the position of Secretary of the Coast Guard, intended to support the USCG in safeguarding borders and facilitating maritime commerce.

Rep. Daniel Webster remarked, "The Coast Guard has safeguarded the American people... Today, it has dedicated and capable personnel stationed around the world." The Act proposes funding through fiscal year 2029 to bolster operational capabilities and modernize acquisition processes.

The Coast Guard Authorization Act builds on previous investments, aiming to ensure that the service has necessary resources to respond to emergencies and protect maritime borders while addressing contemporary challenges.

