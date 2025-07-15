Press Release: Warren, Wyden, and Baldwin Demand Correction from Social Security Administration Over False Claims

Senators Warren, Wyden, and Baldwin demand Social Security Administration retract misleading claims regarding tax benefits affecting seniors.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Tammy Baldwin, along with eight other Democrats, have called on Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Frank Bisignano to retract what they claim are false statements regarding a Republican budget bill. The Senators criticized the SSA for allegedly misleading seniors about tax benefits associated with Social Security.

The Senators allege that a July 3 email from the SSA inaccurately stated that the budget bill would provide tax cuts for 90% of Social Security beneficiaries, which they contend is misleading. They argue the comments could confuse seniors about their tax obligations. The SSA did update its release, but did not notify recipients of the initial misleading information.

The letter also emphasizes that Commissioner Bisignano has not fulfilled his promise to prevent the SSA from becoming politicized. The Senators urged him to issue a correction and clarified that inaccuracies could lead seniors to make harmful decisions regarding their benefits and tax filings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Elizabeth Warren Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Elizabeth Warren is worth $7.1M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 115th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warren has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Elizabeth Warren's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warren.

Elizabeth Warren Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Elizabeth Warren:

S.2209: A bill to require contractors to provide reasonable access to repair materials, and for other purposes.

S.2197: A bill to permit legally married same-sex couples to amend their filing status for tax returns outside the statute of limitations.

S.2191: A bill to amend title 18, United States Code, to prevent bulk sales of ammunition, promote recordkeeping and reporting about ammunition, end ammunition straw purchasing, and require a background check before the transfer of ammunition by certain Federal firearms licensees to non-licensees.

S.2145: GUARD Veterans’ Health Care Act

S.2006: Fit to Serve Act

S.1996: Medicare Audiology Access Improvement Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Elizabeth Warren on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warren.

Elizabeth Warren Fundraising

Elizabeth Warren recently disclosed $1.3M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 20th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Warren disclosed $822.5K of spending. This was the 33rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warren disclosed $3.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 56th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Elizabeth Warren's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

