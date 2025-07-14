Press Release: Warren, Murray, Sanders, and Baldwin Lead Senators Urging Trump Administration to Release K-12 and Afterschool Program Funds

Senators demanded the Trump administration release $7 billion for K-12 schools and literacy programs, criticizing funding freezes.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, alongside Senators Patty Murray, Bernie Sanders, Tammy Baldwin, and over 20 colleagues, has urged the Trump administration to cease its actions that have led to the withholding of nearly $7 billion in funding intended for K-12 schools and adult literacy programs. The lawmakers characterized the freeze as abrupt and illegal, stating it has caused significant disruptions for school districts across the country, which now face potential cuts to after-school programs and staff layoffs in adult education initiatives. In a joint letter, they expressed disbelief over the decision, underscoring the negative impacts on school working conditions and teacher shortages.

The letter noted that approximately 10,000 school programs that benefited 1.4 million students are affected, with some districts already notifying parents about potential changes. The blocked funds include support for various educational initiatives, such as professional development grants for teachers and enrichment programs. According to the senators, these programs facilitate essential support for working parents and contribute positively to student engagement and academic performance. They emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, questioning the motives behind the funding freeze, particularly as it aligns with budget cuts proposed by President Trump.

