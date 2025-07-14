Press Release: Warren and Wyden Question Social Security Commissioner on Staffing Shortages

Senators Warren and Wyden criticize Social Security Commissioner Bisignano for understaffing, impacting service quality amid phone wait time solutions.

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden have expressed concerns regarding the Social Security Administration's (SSA) staffing practices in a letter to Commissioner Frank Bisignano. They criticized the decision to reassign thousands of field office employees to a new phone program aimed at reducing long wait times on calls, stating that this could adversely affect in-person services. Senator Warren remarked, “This appears to be yet another indicator that you have broken the promise you made under oath to adequately staff the SSA.”

The senators highlighted that the SSA has faced ongoing service challenges exacerbated by previous cuts to the workforce and modifications to service processes. They argued that reallocating staff to enhance phone support may lead to longer wait times for in-person assistance, suggesting this approach could be counterproductive. They requested detailed information about these staffing changes and the agency's plan to address service deficiencies. The letter reflects broader Democratic efforts to push back against perceived threats to Social Security services.

