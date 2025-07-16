Press Release: Warren and Bipartisan Co-Sponsors Introduce Bill to Address Corruption Risks in Presidential Library Donations

Senators propose the Presidential Library Anti-Corruption Act to prevent corruption through donations to presidential libraries.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, alongside Representatives Jared Moskowitz, Jamie Raskin, and Melanie Stansbury, have introduced the Presidential Library Anti-Corruption Act. This legislation aims to close loopholes that potentially enable corruption through donations to presidential libraries, especially concerning contributions allegedly linked to special interests in connection with Donald Trump.

The bill seeks to impose restrictions on fundraising while a president is in office, mandate disclosures of donations, and prevent donations from certain entities for a specified period after the president leaves office. Warren stated that the aim is to ensure presidential libraries serve the public interest without facilitating influence-peddling.

Moreover, the legislation has garnered support from several senators and representatives, as well as numerous advocacy groups that emphasize the importance of transparency and ethical standards in presidential library funding, arguing that current rules fail to effectively regulate potential conflicts of interest.

Elizabeth Warren Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Elizabeth Warren is worth $7.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 116th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warren has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Elizabeth Warren Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Elizabeth Warren:

S.2209: A bill to require contractors to provide reasonable access to repair materials, and for other purposes.

S.2197: Refund Equality Act of 2025

S.2191: AMMO Act

S.2145: GUARD Veterans’ Health Care Act

S.2006: Fit to Serve Act

S.1996: Medicare Audiology Access Improvement Act of 2025

Elizabeth Warren Fundraising

Elizabeth Warren recently disclosed $686.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 76th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 98.9% came from individual donors.

Warren disclosed $670.2K of spending. This was the 42nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warren disclosed $3.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 53rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

