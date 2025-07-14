Press Release: Warnock and Senators Request Accountability from CFPB on Medical Debt Inclusion in Credit Reports

Senator Warnock and 26 colleagues demand answers on the Trump administration's rollback of medical debt protections in credit reports.

U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, along with other Democratic senators, has demanded answers from the Trump administration regarding the recent decision by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to vacate a medical debt rule established in January 2025. The letter to the CFPB requests information on the data used to support this decision, particularly any communications with profit-driven collection agencies. Warnock highlighted concerns that medical debt collections are often inaccurate and not indicative of a consumer's creditworthiness, noting that studies show high rates of errors in medical billing.

In Georgia, where approximately 27% of rural residents have medical collections on their credit reports, Warnock emphasized the negative impact of this financial burden on consumers' ability to secure loans and housing. He described the CFPB’s actions as potentially benefiting corporations at the expense of American consumers, calling for transparency in the decision-making process surrounding the vacating of the medical debt rule. This rule was designed to alleviate financial strain on individuals by removing medical debts from credit reports and thereby improving access to affordable credit.

