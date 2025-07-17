Press Release: Warnock and Capito Propose Bipartisan HEADWAY Act to Strengthen Child Care Workforce and Enhance Early Head Start Access

Senators Warnock and Capito introduce the HEADWAY Act to improve child care workforce and access to Early Head Start programs.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Shelley Moore Capito have introduced the bipartisan HEADWAY Act aimed at addressing staffing shortages in the child care workforce. The legislation proposes that Early Head Start teachers can both teach and simultaneously work towards earning their Child Development Associate credential.

As of February 2023, nearly 20% of Early Head Start staff positions remain vacant nationwide. Senator Warnock emphasized the importance of quality childcare and education, stating, "I’m where I am today because of programs like Head Start."

Senator Capito noted that workforce shortages affect families who depend on consistent childcare. The HEADWAY Act aims to provide hiring flexibility and encourage qualified candidates to enter the field, ultimately enhancing Early Head Start's capacity to serve children and families effectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Raphael G. Warnock Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Raphael G. Warnock is worth $1.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 275th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warnock has approximately $36.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Raphael G. Warnock's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warnock.

Raphael G. Warnock Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Raphael G. Warnock:

S.2131: Dads Matter Act of 2025

S.2050: ASSIST Act

S.1939: BARK Act of 2025

S.1438: Disaster Related Extension of Deadlines Act

S.1122: BAH Restoration Act

S.969: Stop Predatory Investing Act

You can track bills proposed by Raphael G. Warnock on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warnock.

Raphael G. Warnock Fundraising

Raphael G. Warnock recently disclosed $238.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 363rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Warnock disclosed $540.4K of spending. This was the 78th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warnock disclosed $4.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 55th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Raphael G. Warnock's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

