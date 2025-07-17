Press Release: Warnock Addresses Impact of Medical Debt Policy Reversal on Americans in ABC News Interview

Senator Warnock discussed the reversal of medical debt policies impacting credit reports on ABC News Live Prime.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock addressed the implications of the Trump administration's move to reverse a policy that would keep medical debt off credit reports during an appearance on ABC News Live Prime. Warnock emphasized that the decision could negatively affect millions of Americans by impacting credit scores and making financial opportunities more costly.

In January 2025, Warnock successfully advocated for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to prohibit the inclusion of medical bills in credit reports. Following the recent reversal efforts, he is calling for transparency from the CFPB regarding their communications and decision-making processes.

Warnock expressed concern, stating, “Medical debt is not a good predictor of whether or not people will pay their debts,” and highlighted that this issue exacerbates financial barriers for individuals seeking mortgages and loans. His ongoing efforts aim to defend consumer interests in Georgia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Raphael G. Warnock Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Raphael G. Warnock is worth $1.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 275th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warnock has approximately $36.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Raphael G. Warnock Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Raphael G. Warnock:

S.2131: Dads Matter Act of 2025

S.2050: ASSIST Act

S.1939: BARK Act of 2025

S.1438: Disaster Related Extension of Deadlines Act

S.1122: BAH Restoration Act

S.969: Stop Predatory Investing Act

Raphael G. Warnock Fundraising

Raphael G. Warnock recently disclosed $238.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 363rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Warnock disclosed $540.4K of spending. This was the 78th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warnock disclosed $4.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 55th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

