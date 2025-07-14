Press Release: Warner Criticizes DNI Gabbard's Speech at Political Rally

Mark Warner criticizes DNI Tulsi Gabbard for politicizing intelligence at a political rally, urging accountability.

Quiver AI Summary

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued a statement regarding Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's participation in the Turning Point USA political summit. Warner described Gabbard's actions as a departure from decades of precedent, alleging that she has "broken decades of precedent to attack her own workforce and weaponize American intelligence at a political rally." He expressed concerns about her commitment to depoliticizing intelligence, stating that her claims are "incompatible with reality." Warner also called on his Republican colleagues to respond, asserting, "Our intelligence community deserves better."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark R. Warner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark R. Warner is worth $251.2M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 5th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warner has approximately $105.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark R. Warner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Mark R. Warner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark R. Warner:

S.1959: A bill to protect integrity, fairness, and objectivity in decisions regarding access to classified information, and for other purposes.

S.1928: Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act of 2025

S.1899: Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act of 2025

S.1819: DOGE BROS Act

S.1634: ACCESS Act of 2025

S.1176: Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act

You can track bills proposed by Mark R. Warner on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Mark R. Warner Fundraising

Mark R. Warner recently disclosed $1.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 16th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 72.8% came from individual donors.

Warner disclosed $679.3K of spending. This was the 43rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warner disclosed $7.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 20th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark R. Warner's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

