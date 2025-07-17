Press Release: Warner and Kaine Criticize Republican Rescissions Bill Targeting Public Broadcasting and National Security Funding

Senators Warner and Kaine criticize the Republican rescissions bill that defunds public broadcasting and national security programs.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) issued a statement condemning Senate Republicans for passing a rescissions bill that cuts federal funding for public broadcasting and national security programs. They criticized these actions as a violation of previously established bipartisan agreements, stating that such cuts will hinder emergency communication and global stability.

Warner and Kaine noted the implications of defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and related agencies, highlighting that these reductions could adversely affect Virginia's communities and federal employees. They also attempted to introduce amendments to mitigate the effects of the rescissions but were unsuccessful.

The senators challenged their Republican colleagues to reconsider the consequences of the cuts and urged Americans to oppose further defunding of critical programs, emphasizing the need for continued support in areas such as emergency services and international aid.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tim Kaine Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tim Kaine is worth $2.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 212th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kaine has approximately $793.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tim Kaine's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tim Kaine:

S.1831: Auto Reenroll Act of 2025

S.1681: Shenandoah Mountain Act

S.1680: Virginia Wilderness Additions Act of 2025

S.1369: Protecting Global Fisheries Act of 2025

S.1298: Religious Workforce Protection Act

S.1027: Military Spouse Hiring Act

You can track bills proposed by Tim Kaine on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Fundraising

Tim Kaine recently disclosed $117.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 585th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 84.2% came from individual donors.

Kaine disclosed $160.0K of spending. This was the 345th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kaine disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 128th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tim Kaine's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

