Press Release: Warner and Kaine Criticize Republican Rescissions Bill Targeting National Security Funding

Sens. Warner and Kaine oppose a Republican bill cutting $8.3 billion from national security funding, citing risks to Americans' safety.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine criticized a Republican rescissions package that proposes cutting $8.3 billion in federal funding for national security programs, arguing it could lead to a less stable world and increased risks for Americans. They stated that such cuts would particularly affect vital agencies like the State Department and USAID.

The senators highlighted the potential humanitarian consequences, estimating that 14 million lives could be at stake if funding is reduced. They called on their colleagues to oppose the bill, emphasizing its negative impact on national security and global stability.

The legislation, which is set for a Senate vote, also aims to eliminate funding for various programs, including those that support Afghan refugees and global health initiatives, potentially affecting thousands of employees in Virginia and beyond.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

