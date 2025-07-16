Press Release: Warner and Kaine Criticize Republican Rescissions Bill Impacting National Security Funding

Senators Warner and Kaine criticize a Republican bill that cuts $8.3 billion in national security funding.

Quiver AI Summary

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine expressed strong opposition to a Republican rescissions bill that seeks to cut $8.3 billion in federal funding allocated for national security programs. They warned that such cuts would result in increased global instability and jeopardize humanitarian efforts, potentially causing the death of millions.

The senators emphasized the potential negative impacts on various organizations, including the State Department and USAID, which are vital for addressing international crises and safeguarding Americans from diseases. They urged their colleagues to reject the proposed funding cuts, citing concerns for national security and humanitarian obligations.

As Congress debates the rescissions package, the senators reiterated that only Congress has the authority to approve funding revocations, aligning their stance with constitutional provisions governing federal appropriations. The outcome of the vote is pending in the Senate this week.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tim Kaine Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tim Kaine is worth $2.2M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 212th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kaine has approximately $786.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tim Kaine's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tim Kaine:

S.1831: Auto Reenroll Act of 2025

S.1681: Shenandoah Mountain Act

S.1680: Virginia Wilderness Additions Act of 2025

S.1369: Protecting Global Fisheries Act of 2025

S.1298: Religious Workforce Protection Act

S.1027: Military Spouse Hiring Act

You can track bills proposed by Tim Kaine on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kaine.

Tim Kaine Fundraising

Tim Kaine recently disclosed $117.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 495th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 84.2% came from individual donors.

Kaine disclosed $160.0K of spending. This was the 293rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kaine disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 114th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tim Kaine's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.