Press Release: Warner and Kaine Criticize Republican Efforts to Defund Public Broadcasting

Sens. Warner and Kaine oppose Republican efforts to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, impacting numerous public media stations.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine criticized congressional Republicans for attempting to defund public media and rescind over $1.07 billion designated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including $100 million for Virginia. This proposed budget cut could affect more than 1,500 public radio and TV stations, many serving rural areas.

Warner and Kaine expressed concern that these efforts undermine public media, which they assert provides vital news and emergency alerts, especially in rural communities. They emphasized the importance of preserving this funding, reflecting bipartisan support from Congress since the Corporation's establishment in 1967.

The House of Representatives has already passed the legislation, which is currently under consideration by the Senate. The senators plan to oppose the proposed rescissions package that aligns with President Trump's funding cancellation requests.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark R. Warner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark R. Warner is worth $250.0M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 5th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warner has approximately $104.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark R. Warner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Mark R. Warner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark R. Warner:

S.1959: A bill to protect integrity, fairness, and objectivity in decisions regarding access to classified information, and for other purposes.

S.1928: Gerald E. Connolly Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act of 2025

S.1899: Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act of 2025

S.1819: DOGE BROS Act

S.1634: ACCESS Act of 2025

S.1176: Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act

You can track bills proposed by Mark R. Warner on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Mark R. Warner Fundraising

Mark R. Warner recently disclosed $1.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 16th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 72.8% came from individual donors.

Warner disclosed $679.3K of spending. This was the 43rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warner disclosed $7.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 20th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark R. Warner's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

